Couple And Their Companies Sentenced On Immigration Fraud And Migrant Exploitation Charges

Two defendants and their three associated companies have been sentenced on immigration fraud and migrant exploitation charges.

53-year-old Vikram Madaan, his wife 53-year-old Susheel Madaan, and three Auckland-based companies registered to the family pleaded guilty to 11 charges in total.

Full reparation of over $91,000 has been repaid to the victims.

Six offences relate to providing false and misleading information to Immigration New Zealand (INZ) officers on work visa applications. Five relate to exploitation of three Indian migrant workers they employed.

The Madaans and their companies – Elegant Overseas Ltd, Indian Fashion & Kraft Ltd and Blessing Overseas Ltd – import Indian merchandise for sale via the family’s stores and online.

At the Manukau District Court yesterday, Judge Jelas gave both offenders three years imprisonment and a discount of 45% for their guilty pleas, for good character and showing ongoing support of family members and the community, for the reparation they paid and other matters. This means the end sentence would be 21 months imprisonment or 10.5 months each to be served in home detention.

In addition, Judge Jelas fined their companies $4,000 for three charges and entered a conviction and discharge for all other charges their companies faced.

Stephanie Greathead, Immigration National Manager Investigations, says the defendants provided false and misleading information to INZ when submitting visa applications and paid their temporary workers below the minimum wage over extended periods. This is an action that deliberately undermines the integrity of the immigration system.

“We estimate the victims, in this case, were collectively underpaid by the Madaans and their companies by a substantial amount during the terms of their employment.”

Ms Greathead says INZ takes the exploitation of migrant workers seriously and will investigate and prosecute when evidence of such activities is found.

“This conviction should act as a strong warning to anyone considering employing migrants who are not entitled to work or exploit temporary or unlawful migrants. No form of exploitation is acceptable in New Zealand, and you will be held to account,” Ms Greathead says.

INZ encourages anyone who thinks they, or someone else, is being exploited in the workplace to contact us. To report a case of migrant exploitation, contact the MBIE exploitation reporting line on 0800 200 088. To report an issue anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

