Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Next Steps Agreed For Civic Facility

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council has agreed to get costs for two options for consultation on the next steps of its planned Civic Facility project.

The two options to be costed are:

Option 1 (Do the minimum required):

  • no further work on a new facility, noting a legal requirement to address the earthquake-prone status.

Option 2:

  • refurbish and upgrade the existing library and extend that to include the Wairarapa Archive and an information hub
  • demolish the existing town hall and build a new performance space on the town hall site
  • refurbish the municipal and civil defence buildings (end use to be confirmed).

The decisions move away from the previously agreed Civic Facility project scope of a new combined facility at a site at the north end of town and follow a quantity surveyor cost estimate for the project increasing from $30.3 million to $57 million, plus $14 million contingency.

The new options come following consultation earlier this year with the Masterton community that reflected the Council’s concerns around the affordability of the project.

“Rising costs not only saw delivery of this project becoming increasingly unaffordable, but it would also have put a burden on our ratepayers that outweighed the benefits of having a large, combined facility,” Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell said.

“We know how important a great library complex will be for our community, and we have heard many times from local and visiting performers about the lack of suitable local venues in Masterton, so we are looking at ways we can deliver both in a far more affordable way.

“We’ve created a Project Advisory Group to help redefine the project’s scope, with a strong focus on affordability, so we can go out to the community with costed options. It will be chaired by Deputy Mayor Bex Johnson and includes councillors, representatives from both Wairarapa iwi, and a couple of familiar names with David Borman and Toby Mills joining the team to lend their expertise to the discussions. Ultimately, all decisions around the project will come to the full Council.

“I’m keen to see this project move ahead swiftly if the community agrees. We will be going to the community to discuss options as part of our Long-Term Plan consultation in April and, following that, will decide our next steps. I encourage anyone interested in the project to have their say on the options we present when the time comes.

“It’s been a long time coming – but all of us at Council are looking forward to finally delivering on this for the people of Masterton if the community consultation gives us the go-ahead.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fictions About Reckless Government Spending

The Treasury's pre-election portrait is significantly out of whack with National’s repeated claims of rampant government mis-management. Instead, a recession has been averted, inflation is falling, unemployment is still at historically low levels, wages are running ahead of inflation, government debt remains low compared to other developed countries, and international credit ratings agencies keep on nodding in approval of Labour’s handling of the economy. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 