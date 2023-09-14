Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Exploring ‘Flexible’ Public Transport Option

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Digging another tunnel to Karori and converting the existing tunnel into a viaduct were among options considered to improve Route 2 bus passenger capacity before Metlink decided on this month’s articulated bus trial.

The short and long lists of options were presented to Greater Wellington councillors today, who heard why articulated buses are the preferred option to respond to forecast demand on Wellington’s busiest bus route between Karori, Miramar and Seatoun.

Transport Committee Chair Thomas Nash says one in six Metlink bus passengers in Wellington city use Route 2, with patronage projected to double in the next ten years.

“With our driver workforce pretty much back up to full strength and cancellations down under 1%, Route 2 patronage has now surpassed pre-covid levels, with 3 million trips in the last 12 months. This means we have to look beyond just a few more standard buses to meet forecast demand, which is expected to double in the next ten years,” Cr Nash says.

“Double deckers can’t safely pass through Karori tunnel and adding standard buses to this high frequency route will just mean they bunch up and cause delays. This trial will help us understand the possible constraints for running articulated buses through the narrow streets of some of our hillside suburbs.”

The trial will examine the infrastructure limitations for articulated buses on Route 2, with the data informing future changes to the route infrastructure to safely run the buses.

An articulated bus, on-loan from Auckland, will allow Metlink officers to check the accuracy of the bus’s expected path against the bus’s actual path on the route.

Deputy Climate Committee Chair Yadana Saw says the innovative trial not only offers a potential solution to the route’s capacity problem but would be a win for the climate too.

“Unlike the diesel bus we’re borrowing for the trial, we won’t be flexible on what powers these buses. Route 2 services are exclusively electric and if we introduce modern articulated buses, they’ll also be battery powered,” Cr Saw says.

“Public transport is climate action. Patronage data tells us that Wellingtonians are increasingly ditching their cars, that’s why we are committed to providing and increasing accessible, climate-friendly alternatives.”

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain says feedback will be sought from the Route 2 bus operator, as well as from disability and cycling groups before Greater Wellington commits to articulated buses.


“The operator and our accessibility passengers will need to be comfortable with this vehicle type as will cyclists who share the road,” Ms Gain says.

We’ve begun liaising with these stakeholders to identify of all the changes we’ll need to consider before adopting articulated buses.”

The trial will be run late in the evenings to avoid disrupting timetabled services and traffic flow. Passengers will not be able to board the bus.

Metlink will continue studying the feasibility of introducing electric articulated buses, ahead of a possible purchase decision in mid-2024, if route infrastructure can be made safe for the buses from 2026.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to deserve an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No-one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 