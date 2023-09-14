Satisfaction With Public Transport Network Down, Trip Satisfaction Steady

Satisfaction with the Wellington region’s public transport network has dropped, but trip satisfaction remains high, according to an independent survey commissioned by Metlink.

The results of the annual Passenger Satisfaction Survey were presented to Greater Wellington councillors today, who heard the drop was strongly influenced by service cancellations and disruptions caused by staff shortages at train and bus operators.

Transport Committee Chair Thomas Nash says since the survey was conducted in June, bus driver recruitment has greatly improved service reliability.

“We understand the sentiment behind these survey results, and we know it’s been a rough time with unreliable buses and trains this past year. Even though we’ve turned the corner it will take time to rebuild confidence in the network. We are totally focused on doing that,” Cr Nash says.

“Bus cancellations are now at their lowest point, and patronage is at its highest since the pandemic began.

“Our operator Kinetic formerly known as NZ Bus will resume its full timetable next month, reintroducing 65 services suspended last year by the driver shortage.

“Tranzurban’s reliability standards have massively improved, and when consistent, we look forward to planning the resumption of another 114 suspended services.”

The committee heard that on 1 September, Metlink had 609 bus drivers on the road, 66 short of the 675 needed to reinstate full bus network service levels. Forty new drivers are expected to complete their training during September and October.

“Trip satisfaction remains high, with security, comfort and vehicle condition continuing to score above the 90th percentile,” says Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain.

“Satisfaction with our stops, stations and wharves also remained above 90 percent.

“Major disruption of our rail services in May could explain the fall in network satisfaction,” Ms Gain says, “however, satisfaction with convenience of payment has jumped since we introduced Snapper on Rail last November.”

Metlink believes satisfaction scores will improve with the resumption of suspended services and with July’s refresh of the Metlink website and app.

The introduction of Metlink’s on-bus announcement system this month and the upgrade of its real-time information system in mid-2024 are also expected to lift satisfaction levels.

The Passenger Satisfaction Survey canvassed 3,099 passengers onboard 201 trips. It has a margin of error of 1.8%. For more information visit: Customer Satisfaction Survey » Metlink

