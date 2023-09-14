Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Satisfaction With Public Transport Network Down, Trip Satisfaction Steady

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 6:17 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Satisfaction with the Wellington region’s public transport network has dropped, but trip satisfaction remains high, according to an independent survey commissioned by Metlink.

The results of the annual Passenger Satisfaction Survey were presented to Greater Wellington councillors today, who heard the drop was strongly influenced by service cancellations and disruptions caused by staff shortages at train and bus operators.

Transport Committee Chair Thomas Nash says since the survey was conducted in June, bus driver recruitment has greatly improved service reliability.

“We understand the sentiment behind these survey results, and we know it’s been a rough time with unreliable buses and trains this past year. Even though we’ve turned the corner it will take time to rebuild confidence in the network. We are totally focused on doing that,” Cr Nash says.

“Bus cancellations are now at their lowest point, and patronage is at its highest since the pandemic began.

“Our operator Kinetic formerly known as NZ Bus will resume its full timetable next month, reintroducing 65 services suspended last year by the driver shortage.

“Tranzurban’s reliability standards have massively improved, and when consistent, we look forward to planning the resumption of another 114 suspended services.”

The committee heard that on 1 September, Metlink had 609 bus drivers on the road, 66 short of the 675 needed to reinstate full bus network service levels. Forty new drivers are expected to complete their training during September and October.

“Trip satisfaction remains high, with security, comfort and vehicle condition continuing to score above the 90th percentile,” says Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain.

“Satisfaction with our stops, stations and wharves also remained above 90 percent.

Major disruption of our rail services in May could explain the fall in network satisfaction,” Ms Gain says, “however, satisfaction with convenience of payment has jumped since we introduced Snapper on Rail last November.”

Metlink believes satisfaction scores will improve with the resumption of suspended services and with July’s refresh of the Metlink website and app.

The introduction of Metlink’s on-bus announcement system this month and the upgrade of its real-time information system in mid-2024 are also expected to lift satisfaction levels.

The Passenger Satisfaction Survey canvassed 3,099 passengers onboard 201 trips. It has a margin of error of 1.8%. For more information visit: Customer Satisfaction Survey » Metlink

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to deserve an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No-one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 