Free Bus Travel For Car Free Day

Friday, 15 September 2023, 11:47 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

CityLink and Far North Link passengers will be able to travel for free on Friday September 22 as Transport Operators and Northland Regional Council mark Car Free Day.

Regional Transport Committee Chair Joe Carr says the services will be free on the day to celebrate public transport and the associated environmental benefits.

Transport team members will also be at Whangarei’s Rose Street bus station from 10am until noon on Friday 22 September with some giveaways and to chat with passengers.

They will also be running a ’Why you should catch the bus’ design competition to celebrate Car Free Day.

"This competition will be open to primary school aged tamariki and the winning entry will have their design printed onto the back of one of Whangarei’s CityLink buses."

More information, competition rules and design template and entry forms will be available on the CityLink website www.citylinkwhangarei.co.nz and CityLink Facebook page on Car Free Day.

