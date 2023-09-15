Man Convicted And Sentenced For Fraudulently Obtaining New Zealand Residence

An Indian national has been sentenced to 9 months’ home detention after admitting he obtained New Zealand residence under a false identity.

Charanjit Singh pleaded guilty at Manukau District Court to two representative charges under the Immigration Act 2009. An Immigration New Zealand (INZ) investigation found he had supplied false information about his identity to obtain several New Zealand visas, including New Zealand residence.

Singh had previously been in New Zealand unlawfully by not departing the country when his visa expired. On his return to India, he obtained a passport in a different name and date of birth.

Using this passport for his false identity, Singh applied to INZ for a visa to return to New Zealand. By submitting his application under a different identity, Singh concealed his adverse immigration history and deceived INZ into granting him a visa.

Once back in New Zealand, Singh submitted further visa applications, each time supplying false information about his true identity. He was eventually granted New Zealand residence.

Stephanie Greathead, Immigration National Manager Investigations, says the defendant deliberately misled INZ by withholding relevant information about his real identity.

“Every person who applies for a visa has an obligation to tell the truth. Anyone found to have knowingly provided false or misleading information, or deliberately withheld relevant information can be prosecuted under the Act.”

Now Singh has been convicted, consideration of deportation action will begin.

© Scoop Media

