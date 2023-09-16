Gang ride, largely uneventful following Police operation, Christchurch

Detective Inspector Joel Syme, Canterbury CIB:

Police are in general pleased with behaviour during today’s gang ride around the outskirts of Christchurch.

Police closely monitored the ride, with Police vehicles following from a distance.

Overall behaviour was good and there were no major incidents.

A 29-year-old man, who had a warrant for their arrest was taken into custody, due to appear in Christchurch District Court Monday 18 August.

Police issued multiple infringements for unlawful driving behaviour, and one motorcycle was impounded.

No roads were required to be blocked.

Police continue to monitor the activity of those who remain in Christchurch overnight, with Police ready to respond to any reports of unlawful activity.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity and unsafe driving to us, so we can take appropriate action.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now, or report non-urgent matters to Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1].

