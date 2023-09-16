No More Swiping, Arrest Made Following Whakatāne Shoplifting

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray, Eastern Bay of Plenty Prevention Manager.

One person is facing multiple charges of shoplifting, and other charges after being arrested following an incident in the Whakatāne CBD this week.

Police responded to reports of a woman acting threateningly towards a person on The Strand around 5:45pm Wednesday 13 September.

No one was injured in the incident, a woman was taken into custody and a knife was seized.

A 41-year-old woman has been remanded in custody due to reappear in the Whakatāne District Court, Tuesday 19 September, on multiple charges of shoplifting and charges including Possessing an offensive weapon, methamphetamine posession, and disorderly behaviour.

Police take this type of offending seriously and continue to work hard to hold offenders to account.

Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and the social harm it causes.

We need the public to report any suspicious activity so we can conduct enquiries and hold offenders to account.

If you see suspicious behaviour and it is happening now please contact Police on 111 or if its after the fact contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1].

