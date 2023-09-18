Iconic Walk Paints The CBD Pink

A pink hue will cover the Tauranga CBD on Wednesday 4th October as thousands of people hit the streets for the iconic HOT Pink Walk This community event celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and organisers hope to see the streets steaming with pink.





The walk, held in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is all about celebrating life and the lives of those who have been affected by breast cancer.

Every year, thousands of people turn out for the HOT Pink Walk in various shades of pink - many wearing hilarious costumes. “It’s a special day when even the dogs wear pink”, comments Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust manager Helen Alice.

Gathering at 5:30pm at the southern end of the waterfront, there will be entertainment including the pink pooch parade and Zumba followed by the countdown to the walk starting at 6pm.

The easy and fun 5km walk route goes through the Tauranga City Centre with entertainment ‘hotspots’ to enjoy along the way.

“We love how much our community gets behind and really celebrates the HOT Pink Walk every year. The excitement and buzz from the crowd is a lot of fun! We have some passionate supporters who are regulars at this event which is really special”, says Helen Alice.

One of these regulars is Moira Chuter whose group of friends have completed the walk every year except one. Moira remembers the very first walk in 2003 at Memorial Park and it rained!

“The HOT Pink Walk is always a lot of fun and a great excuse to get together with friends. Our group costume has evolved over the years and has become quite a statement! We are often asked for photos”, says Moira.

“The walk has become a fun tradition for all of us and something we all look forward too. Many of us have had friends/family who have been through breast cancer, and you really see that common connector on the walk”.

The Trust asks for a donation/koha for entry of $10 per adult and a gold coin donation for children.

All funds raised go directly to the Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust, where people who've had breast cancer offer practical and emotional support to those going through breast cancer in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Grab your friends, whānau, workmates, kids and dogs and join the celebration.

The HOT Pink Walk starts 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 4th, at the Waterfront, The Strand.

To register for the HOT Pink Walk, go to any Z Energy station or online at:

www.hotpinkwalk.co.nz

