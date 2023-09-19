Completion Of Cycleway Contributes To A Safer, Sustainable, And Better-connected Auckland

Completion of a cycling improvements project on part of the Southwestern Cycleway closes a gap in the Auckland cycling network, offers a more affordable and sustainable transport option, and helps make things safer for those using the route.

Auckland Transport has completed the first Transport Choices project in the North Island, a Waka Kotahi programme delivering more affordable and safer transport options to communities nationwide.

The completion of the Hendry Avenue cycling improvements project follows on from the successful introduction of the MyWay public transport parklet in Timaru in March 2023. These are two of more than 80 projects being delivered by councils across Aotearoa with funding from the Transport Choices programme, part of the Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme.

Waka Kotahi Urban Mobility Manager Kathryn King says the ability to quickly provide people with improved transport options and demonstrate what is possible for communities across the country is an important contributor to the country’s climate response.

“We’re aiming to make it easier for people to choose to travel in ways that can be good for us and contribute to a safer, more affordable and more sustainable future for us all,” says Ms King.

Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi marked the completion of the Hendry Ave cycling improvements last week which closes a one-kilometre gap on the existing Southwestern cycleway connecting Puketāpapa to the Auckland city centre, New Lynn, and Onehunga through to Māngere via the recently opened Ngā Hau Māngere.

The improvements offer better safety and clearer road markings along the Southwestern Cycleway as well as encouraging lower speeds by installing raised crossings and speed bumps.

“These changes will make Hendry Avenue safer for everyone, whether they are driving, walking, running, or cycling”, Ms King says.

“While one kilometre of cycleway seems small scale, this work is closing a vital gap in the cycling network that connects to a range of places around this community. Communities across the country are finding out more about these projects as the pace picks up, and councils start to engage, consult, and build these initiatives.”

AT’s Head of Cycling, Adrian Lord is delighted with the completion of this short but vital link.

“We delivered this project in a cost-effective way by adding the cycle lanes and traffic calming at the same time as planned work to repair the kerbs, drains and road surface.

“It’s a great example of how we can help create a more climate resilient city”, says Mr Lord.

An indicative package of councils and projects was identified in December 2022 and since then, Waka Kotahi has been working one-on-one with councils across the motu to scope these projects. The final package of projects will be confirmed over the coming months.

More information about these initiatives can be found on the Waka Kotahi website.

