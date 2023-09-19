Canterbury Police Search Property In Burnham
Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 7:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
This afternoon Canterbury Police executed a search
warrant at an address in Burnham, following an incident this
morning.
Two gang members arrived at Christchurch
Hospital Emergency Department this morning with injuries
consistent with an assault. The injuries are not reported to
be serious.
The injured parties refused to provide any
details about the assault. Police had reason to believe the
assault occurred at the property in Burnham which was the
subject of this afternoon’s search
warrant.
Enquiries are
ongoing.
