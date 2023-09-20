Strong Winds Flipping Vehicles In South Canterbury, Powerlines Down/highway Closed South Of Twizel

Waka Kotahi is advising people to take extreme care and consider delaying their journey through exposed inland areas of South Canterbury today and this week, especially if they are driving high-sided vehicles like campervans, towing a boat or caravan or riding motorbikes.

This afternoon high winds brought down multiple power poles and an overhead electricity line south of Twizel on SH8, closing the section of highway between Twizel and Glenbrook. (See map below)

“Wind gusts of more than 100km/h and dust are affecting driving conditions across much of the region and on inland routes making conditions hazardous,” says John Keenan, Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager in South Canterbury.

Motorists should reduce their speed and be prepared to stop in case of wind-blown debris, downed trees or powerlines, he says.

“In South Canterbury, we have had five vehicles towing boats or caravans flip over or be blown off the road in the past four days. Two of these crashes caused road closures on SH8, between Omarama and Fairlie and SH80, the road into Aoraki/ Mt Cook on Sunday. It is extremely dangerous for car occupants and nearby road users if this occurs.”

SH8 south of Twizel is currently closed due to powerlines on the highway. Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/442835

Other parts of the network are open but conditions can change quickly so people should check the Waka Kotahi traffic map before heading out. “Wind gusts can come without warning, so people need to be aware of the risk in exposed parts of the high country,” says Mr Keenan.

Canterbury map and updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury

