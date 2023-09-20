Community Day For Canterbury Cancer Centre To Be Held On Saturday, September 30th

The Cancer Society is pleased to announce its upcoming Canterbury Cancer Centre Community Day scheduled for Saturday, September 30th, from 10am to 2pm.

This event has been organised to express the Cancer Society’s heartfelt gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and generous donations in helping build this state-of-the-art centre.

The Canterbury Cancer Centre is a groundbreaking facility, serving as the first integrated cancer support hub for New Zealander’s from across the South Island Te Wai Pounamu. The centre provides a range of comprehensive services, including 50 guest accommodation rooms, primarily for those traveling from out of town to receive cancer treatments in Christchurch.

The Community Day promises to be Canterbury's largest Open Home event with the public being invited in to tour of the facility. This will grant people a unique opportunity to witness the exceptional progress made and understand the difference this centre will make in the lives of cancer patients and their families.

Hils and Fitzy from The Breeze morning show will be joining the event from 11-12pm, as well as exciting activities planned throughout the day, promising fun for all ages.

A selection of coffee and food trucks will be on-site offering a range of delicious refreshments for purchase.

Whether you are a member of the community who has supported the project along the way or someone with a new interest in the centre, this event is an opportunity to come together, honour accomplishments, and look forward to a future where no one feels alone in their battle against cancer.

The Community Day will take place at 74 Langdons Road, Christchurch. Please mark September 30th in your calendars as the Cancer Society invites you to celebrate this exceptional facility.

