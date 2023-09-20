AT HOP system restoration update

Customers are able to top-up their AT HOP cards at customer service centres, including at Waitematā (Britomart) and Downtown.

Most AT HOP ticket machines at stations are available to use, and some AT HOP retailers are now able to top-up cards and process other AT HOP services.

We now anticipate MyAT and online top-up to be available from Thursday afternoon.

As with any significant IT and system rollout, there have been a few teething issues which has meant some small delays, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we restore the wider system.

Customers can continue to use buses, trains and ferries. Please keep tagging on and tagging off.

Grace period for topping-up extended

If you have a negative balance, you should top-up your card as soon as possible. There will be a grace period until the end of the day on Friday for you to top-up. You will also need to cover any negative balance on your AT HOP card.

Payments

If you have topped-up your card via eftpos or credit card since Wednesday last week, you can expect your account to be charged in the next couple of days. You will need to cover any negative balance on your AT HOP card.

For auto-top ups, if a customer’s auto top-up triggered since the cyber incident, the payment will now be processed over in the next couple of days.

