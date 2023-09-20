Severe Weather For Westland

West Coast Emergency Management (WCEM) are advising people to keep updated on the weather over the next few days with the MetService forecasting up to 450mm over the next two days for the Westland district. This is in addition to severe weather conditions, including strong winds, across much of the South Island.

A West Coast agency briefing will take place tomorrow morning to assess planning arrangements and understand more what is expected for the remainder of the week. It’s an opportunity for agencies to be updated on the latest information and share response plans.

MetService has advised heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and that surface

flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

“We are working closely with our partner agencies and will be keeping connected with our communities” said Claire Brown, WCEM Group Manager. “After a period of stable weather, this is a good reminder to review your emergency plans and resources”.

WCEM encourages people to keep up to date with the weather conditions, and to take care when out by waterways or doing outdoor activities over the next few days.

MetService issued the following this morning:

Heavy Rain Warning for Westland - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued: 9:35am Wednesday, 20th September 2023

Area: Westland south of Otira

Valid: 8:00pm Wednesday to 11:00pm Friday

Expect 300 to 450 mm of rain about the ranges, and 130 to 180 mm nearer the coast. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h expected during Thursday and Friday about the ranges. Thunderstorms possible. Note, there are uncertainties with the movement of the rainband on Thursday and Friday, therefore the timing and the total amounts may change.

Remember to:

Keep up to date with the latest warnings through MetService www.metservice.com or via the West Coast Emergency Facebook

Check your drains and spouting are clear of leaves and other debri

If you are travelling, plan your journeys with www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner

If it is an emergency, always call 111

