Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Biosecurity New Zealand Ramps Up For School Holidays

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

Biosecurity New Zealand has bolstered its border force at Auckland Airport in preparation for the upcoming school holidays.

Twenty extra staff will be redeployed to work at the airport over the holiday period, says Mike Inglis, Northern Regional Commissioner, Biosecurity New Zealand.

“We have already bolstered staff since the weekend and will be further boosting numbers from today.”

Biosecurity New Zealand has been working with airports and other border agencies to prepare for the holidays, says Mr Inglis.

“Biosecurity is just one part of the arrival process and is at the end of that system, which includes disembarking, baggage collection, and passport checking. Factors such as more flights arriving late or early contribute to queue congestion because very large numbers of people enter the arrivals system at the same time. That’s why taking a system-wide approach to improving the arrivals process is important.”

He says recent initiatives by Biosecurity New Zealand to streamline passenger flows include establishing express lanes for arriving international passengers assessed as low biosecurity risk.

“We want to get lower-risk passengers through the biosecurity process as quickly as possible. To this end, we are running trials this weekend that will use information from digital declarations to identify low-risk air passengers before they arrive at the biosecurity area. This information will be used to direct eligible passengers to a special area for processing.

“As the airport undertakes new construction to provide a better arrival experience we face some space restrictions, but we are making adjustments where possible.”

Biosecurity New Zealand is also continuing to introduce new quarantine officers to increase capacity and speed up processing at the border.

“Last year, 64 new officers started nationwide, with 46 based in Auckland. So far, 81 new officers have started this year, with 56 based in Auckland. We have another recruitment round planned for November, with training for the new recruits due to start in February.

“Our officers work extremely hard to protect New Zealand’s primary sector, which earned a record $57.4 billion in export earnings for the year to June.

“We’re focused on stopping pests and diseases like the brown marmorated stink bug, fruit flies, and foot and mouth disease from entering New Zealand. These pose a direct threat to our hard-working growers and farmers, who underpin rural communities and our economic well-being.”

Biosecurity New Zealand seized 6901 biosecurity risk goods in August, including fruit, vegetables, meat, and used equipment. Officers issued 608 fines of $400 to passengers who failed to declare goods that could bring pests or diseases into New Zealand.

“We ask international travellers to be understanding of the need to protect New Zealand and our economy from biosecurity threats as they get their bags checked or are required to answer questions from our officers.

“We also ask travellers to carefully consider what they bring into New Zealand. Anyone who brings biosecurity risk items may take longer to process.”

Other things travellers can do to speed up the process include:

  • Filling out your passenger arrival card or digital declaration correctly so officers can efficiently and accurately assess biosecurity risk.
  • Declaring all risk items – like food, plants, wooden products, soil, water, outdoor equipment, and animal products so officers can assess and prevent any pests or diseases entering New Zealand.
  • Dispose of undeclared risk goods in marked amnesty bins on arrival to avoid being searched or fined. This material is safely disposed of to remove biosecurity risk.
  • Families or groups should stay together to help with efficient processing.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water And Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll had the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while - just as precariously – having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. So close, but so perilous. During the run-up to election day, it means that a crucial battle is being fought between ACT and New Zealand First for the allegiance of the angry conspiratorially inclined people feeling ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 