Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua: A Holiday Destination Awakening To Its Potential

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

On Sunday Mayor Wayne Brown caught the eye of Horowhenua District Council, when he questioned where it was. A community not known to shy away from a challenge, Horowhenua has responded with a diplomatic, yet humourous invitation, offering to ‘put the jug on’ next time Mayor Brown wants to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. But why the confidence from this relatively small community?

A survey conducted by the Horowhenua District Council saw a remarkable 71.5% of respondents say that Horowhenua was a great place to live. This is a jump of 32.4% from 2022’s results! So what’s changed, and what makes the Horowhenua the place to be?

In October 2022 the Horowhenua District Council launched their brand refresh for Destination Horowhenua. Rejuvenating the brand, the refresh focuses on the concept “Come find yourself – Huraina tō mata”, an opportunity for those who visit to unwind, centre themselves and reconnect with nature.

Boasting the shortest distance in Aotearoa from maunga (mountain) to moana (sea), Horowhenua truly stands out as a unique destination for your next holiday, and kiwi travellers agree. Horowhenuanz.co.nz has received over 32,000 visits since launching, and with domestic and international visitor numbers and spend to the region generously overtaking those of pre-Covid times, the blossoming destination seems to be holding its own. Manawatū ranked 2nd highest out of 31 RTOs in terms of growth in June 2023 compared with the previous year, likely due to the work both Horowhenua and neighbouring destinations like Palmerston North are doing to attract a bigger share of the visitor market pie.

But what can you expect to do while you’re in Horowhenua? Here’s five reasons why you should make Horowhenua your next destination.

It’s all about the kai

Known as the North Island’s vegetable bowl, Horowhenua boasts a unique microcosm that yields highly fertile land, giving rise to a thriving food production industry. From the aromatic wines of Ōhau Wines to the vibrant pesto of Genoese, the juicy berries of Lewis Farms, and the delectable mushrooms of Ōhau Gourmet Mushrooms, just to name a few locally grown treats, there's no shortage of culinary delights to savour.

The passion for food doesn’t stop in the garden either, with an abundance of delightful cafes, restaurants and takeaway options to explore. Whether you're stopping in for some cheesy weezy chips at Mr. Grumpy's Takeaways on Foxton Beach, indulging in the colours and flavours of Malaysian cuisine at Nanyang Flavours in Shannon, or cosying up with a flat white at Taper Eatery in Levin, there's something to satisfy every palate.

A work of art

Much like the fertile land in Horowhenua, the culture is equally rich and diverse. Embark on a journey to the "Netherlands of Aotearoa" by visiting De Molen, an enchanting 17th-century-inspired replica windmill located in Foxton. Alternatively, you can delve into an immersive experience at Whare Manaaki Māori Gallery & Workshop, an exceptional heritage exhibition that highlights the lives and artistic styles of local Māori artists. For those seeking live entertainment, Firebird Café in Levin is home to regular live music and great food.

Is ‘adventure’ your middle name?

Horowhenua is a place of balance, and while there is lots of opportunity to have some R&R, there is just as much to get that adrenaline rush, if that’s what you’re after. Catch a world-class kayaking event at Mangahao White Water Park, test your aim at the Heights Experience hosting a range of activities from clay shooting to axe throwing, spend the day biking through nature on one of their tracks or get soaked at Off The Loop Wake & Water Park the premiere cable wakeboard park in New Zealand. Whatever kind of thrill your seeking, Horowhenua has options for everyone.

Events galore

With all the vibrant activities happening in Horowhenua, you might be wondering when the best time to visit is. Well, the truth is, anytime is a great time to visit this region. However, if you're seeking a special occasion, Horowhenua hosts numerous local events throughout the year that draw a wealth of visitors from across the country.

In January, Horowhenua is host to the AP&I Royal Show New Zealand, offering a glimpse into rural life and featuring rides for the whole family to enjoy. For those who enjoy a journey through history, the annual Medieval Market is a must-see, complete with live duelling, captivating performances, and market stalls reminiscent of the medieval era. And if you're a food enthusiast, don't miss Horowhenua's Taste Trail, where you can savour the districts finest produce.

Where can I stay?

From seaside baches to camping escapes, Horowhenua offers a diverse range of accommodations to suit every preference. Consider indulging in luxury camping at Olly's River Retreat, immersing yourself in an off-the-grid experience at The Kauri Tree Pod, or staying in the heart of town at Totara Lodge Motel. For further inspiration on where to stay, explore the Destination Horowhenua website.

Start planning your trip today

However you like to unwind, Horowhenua has something for everyone. So start planning and make Horowhenua your next holiday destination – and Mayor Wayne Brown, that offer of a cup of tea still stands.

Editors Notes

  • Horowhenuanz.co.nz has had 32K visitors to the website, with a total of 69K page views as at August 2023
  • Accommodation is the most viewed section for visitors to the website
  • Visitor numbers to Horowhenua are trending upwards, July 2023 monthly average was 6281 domestic visitors and 289 international visitors. Source: https://tourismnz.dataventures.nz/
  • Domestic tourism electronic card transaction expenditure was sitting at $84.5m year end June 2023 for Horowhenua District.
  • International tourism electronic card transaction expenditure was sitting at $5.8m year end June 2023 for Horowhenua District.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water And Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll had the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while - just as precariously – having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. So close, but so perilous. During the run-up to election day, it means that a crucial battle is being fought between ACT and New Zealand First for the allegiance of the angry conspiratorially inclined people feeling ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 