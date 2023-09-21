Horowhenua: A Holiday Destination Awakening To Its Potential

On Sunday Mayor Wayne Brown caught the eye of Horowhenua District Council, when he questioned where it was. A community not known to shy away from a challenge, Horowhenua has responded with a diplomatic, yet humourous invitation, offering to ‘put the jug on’ next time Mayor Brown wants to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. But why the confidence from this relatively small community?

A survey conducted by the Horowhenua District Council saw a remarkable 71.5% of respondents say that Horowhenua was a great place to live. This is a jump of 32.4% from 2022’s results! So what’s changed, and what makes the Horowhenua the place to be?

In October 2022 the Horowhenua District Council launched their brand refresh for Destination Horowhenua. Rejuvenating the brand, the refresh focuses on the concept “Come find yourself – Huraina tō mata”, an opportunity for those who visit to unwind, centre themselves and reconnect with nature.

Boasting the shortest distance in Aotearoa from maunga (mountain) to moana (sea), Horowhenua truly stands out as a unique destination for your next holiday, and kiwi travellers agree. Horowhenuanz.co.nz has received over 32,000 visits since launching, and with domestic and international visitor numbers and spend to the region generously overtaking those of pre-Covid times, the blossoming destination seems to be holding its own. Manawatū ranked 2nd highest out of 31 RTOs in terms of growth in June 2023 compared with the previous year, likely due to the work both Horowhenua and neighbouring destinations like Palmerston North are doing to attract a bigger share of the visitor market pie.

But what can you expect to do while you’re in Horowhenua? Here’s five reasons why you should make Horowhenua your next destination.

It’s all about the kai

Known as the North Island’s vegetable bowl, Horowhenua boasts a unique microcosm that yields highly fertile land, giving rise to a thriving food production industry. From the aromatic wines of Ōhau Wines to the vibrant pesto of Genoese, the juicy berries of Lewis Farms, and the delectable mushrooms of Ōhau Gourmet Mushrooms, just to name a few locally grown treats, there's no shortage of culinary delights to savour.

The passion for food doesn’t stop in the garden either, with an abundance of delightful cafes, restaurants and takeaway options to explore. Whether you're stopping in for some cheesy weezy chips at Mr. Grumpy's Takeaways on Foxton Beach, indulging in the colours and flavours of Malaysian cuisine at Nanyang Flavours in Shannon, or cosying up with a flat white at Taper Eatery in Levin, there's something to satisfy every palate.

A work of art

Much like the fertile land in Horowhenua, the culture is equally rich and diverse. Embark on a journey to the "Netherlands of Aotearoa" by visiting De Molen, an enchanting 17th-century-inspired replica windmill located in Foxton. Alternatively, you can delve into an immersive experience at Whare Manaaki Māori Gallery & Workshop, an exceptional heritage exhibition that highlights the lives and artistic styles of local Māori artists. For those seeking live entertainment, Firebird Café in Levin is home to regular live music and great food.

Is ‘adventure’ your middle name?

Horowhenua is a place of balance, and while there is lots of opportunity to have some R&R, there is just as much to get that adrenaline rush, if that’s what you’re after. Catch a world-class kayaking event at Mangahao White Water Park, test your aim at the Heights Experience hosting a range of activities from clay shooting to axe throwing, spend the day biking through nature on one of their tracks or get soaked at Off The Loop Wake & Water Park the premiere cable wakeboard park in New Zealand. Whatever kind of thrill your seeking, Horowhenua has options for everyone.

Events galore

With all the vibrant activities happening in Horowhenua, you might be wondering when the best time to visit is. Well, the truth is, anytime is a great time to visit this region. However, if you're seeking a special occasion, Horowhenua hosts numerous local events throughout the year that draw a wealth of visitors from across the country.

In January, Horowhenua is host to the AP&I Royal Show New Zealand, offering a glimpse into rural life and featuring rides for the whole family to enjoy. For those who enjoy a journey through history, the annual Medieval Market is a must-see, complete with live duelling, captivating performances, and market stalls reminiscent of the medieval era. And if you're a food enthusiast, don't miss Horowhenua's Taste Trail, where you can savour the districts finest produce.

Where can I stay?

From seaside baches to camping escapes, Horowhenua offers a diverse range of accommodations to suit every preference. Consider indulging in luxury camping at Olly's River Retreat, immersing yourself in an off-the-grid experience at The Kauri Tree Pod, or staying in the heart of town at Totara Lodge Motel. For further inspiration on where to stay, explore the Destination Horowhenua website.

Start planning your trip today

However you like to unwind, Horowhenua has something for everyone. So start planning and make Horowhenua your next holiday destination – and Mayor Wayne Brown, that offer of a cup of tea still stands.

