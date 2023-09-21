Wooing Tree Stage 4 Development Gets Fast-track Consent

An independent panel has granted resource consent for the Wooing Tree Stage 4 development in Cromwell.

Wooing Tree Property Development applied for consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application relates to the Wooing Tree site where consent was previously granted for a subdivision. It includes new plans for subdividing 120 residential lots and creating a new street network and expanded park. It will bring the Wooing Tree development to a total of 390 residential lots.

The resource consent conditions are listed in the decision document below.

The decision comes 96 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he approves.

