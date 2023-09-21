Wooing Tree Stage 4 Development Gets Fast-track Consent
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority
An independent panel has granted resource consent for the
Wooing Tree Stage 4 development in Cromwell.
Wooing
Tree Property Development applied for consent under the
COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The
application relates to the Wooing Tree site where consent
was previously granted for a subdivision. It includes new
plans for subdividing 120 residential lots and creating a
new street network and expanded park. It will bring the
Wooing Tree development to a total of 390 residential
lots.
The resource consent conditions are listed in
the decision document below.
The decision comes 96
working days after the application was lodged with the
Environmental Protection Authority.
The Environmental
Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making.
We provide advice and administrative support for the panel
convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting
panel he approves.
Read
the Wooing Tree Stage 4 decision
More
about fast-track
consenting
