Wheels Of Change Firmly On Track As Procurement Partner Announced For Wellington And Horizons Hybrid Trains

Greater Wellington has announced WSP as its procurement partner for the purchase of Lower North Island hybrid trains today.

In April, the Government agreed to purchase 18 four-car, tri-mode trains, and associated infrastructure, for the Wairarapa and Manawatū rail lines as part of the Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) project.

The procurement announcement today follows a robust open tender process which attracted 9 proposals. Greater Wellington selected its procurement partner using a price-quality evaluation methodology with WSP proving the front runner.

Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington and long-time advocate for lower North Island rail, says the appointment is great news for the Wellington region and beyond.

“The new trains and infrastructure will quadruple services between Palmerston North and Wellington on the Manawatū line and double peak services between Masterton and the capital on the Wairarapa line.

"This new fleet will revolutionise life for commuters in the Wairarapa, Hutt Valley, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Kāpiti, who need access to Wellington, Porirua, and Palmerston North,” says Cr Ponter.

Rachel Keedwell, chair of Horizons Regional Council says new trains will be a win for businesses, families, and inter-regional opportunities.

“The procurement of new trains will enable four peak and two off peak return services every day plus a weekend service.

"This will provide people flexibility when planning for work, social and family commitments in Wellington, and will also allow people to travel to Palmy from Levin or from further south,” says Cr Keedwell.

WSP, known locally in its former incarnations as Opus and the Ministry of Works, has more than 150 years of infrastructure and engineering advice and delivery under its belt.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain says WSP has an excellent transport track-record and is an ideal partner for the next stage of the procurement process.

“WSP has a strong transport presence in New Zealand and has delivered great rail projects across New Zealand, Australia, England, and North America. We are delighted to be working with a team that knows our region so well and one that is able to draw on local and global expertise,” says Samantha Gain.

WSP NZ has curated a team of local and global professionals and partners with both New Zealand specific and specialised multi-mode rolling stock procurement and delivery experience.

Arnaud Deutsch, Technical Director for WSP, says WSP is ready to show the world how Aotearoa is going to utilise the latest developments in passenger train technology to deliver high quality mass transport that is future ready.

“With the LNIRIM project, WSP is bringing the best minds in the field of decarbonised passenger rail, from New Zealand, Europe, and Australia. Our specialists will be drawing on WSP’s international experience and market knowledge to secure good value for money for a very local solution,” says Arnaud Deutsch.

Angus Gabara, Head of Clients for Transport at WSP, says his team is looking forward to working with Metlink’s passionate rolling stock professionals and the visionary executive and governance teams at Greater Wellington.

“The proposed fleet will be a game changer for connecting lower North Island communities and offers all of Aotearoa a tangible attractive decarbonised alternative for inter-regional travel,” says Angus Gabara.

