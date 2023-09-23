Search following PLB activation, Coromandel Peninsular
Saturday, 23 September 2023, 1:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and LandSAR are conducting a search operation
inland from Amadeo Bay in the Coromandel Peninsular after a
Personal Locator Beacon PLB was activated
yesterday.
The PLB is unregistered, and Police are
working to determine if it is an injured person, or it was
lost and self-activated.
If anyone knows of someone
going into the Amadeo Bay area who has not returned, please
contact 105 and quote event number P056115227.
If you
own a PLB or EPIRB you can register it for free through the
RCCNZ website or beacons.org.nz
Registration
assists emergency services and saves considerable time and
costs for
searches.
