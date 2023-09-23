Search following PLB activation, Coromandel Peninsular

Police and LandSAR are conducting a search operation inland from Amadeo Bay in the Coromandel Peninsular after a Personal Locator Beacon PLB was activated yesterday.

The PLB is unregistered, and Police are working to determine if it is an injured person, or it was lost and self-activated.

If anyone knows of someone going into the Amadeo Bay area who has not returned, please contact 105 and quote event number P056115227.

If you own a PLB or EPIRB you can register it for free through the RCCNZ website or beacons.org.nz

Registration assists emergency services and saves considerable time and costs for searches.

