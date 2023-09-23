Queenstown Open And Ready To Welcome Visitors

Queenstown, New Zealand (23 September 2023) - Queenstown is open, accessible and ready to welcome school holiday visitors following 24 hours of adverse weather in the region.

High rainfall had impacted a localised area of the CBD Thursday night and into Friday. However, crews had been working tirelessly over the last 24 hours to clean up the affected area.

Businesses and tourism operators across the region are looking forward to welcoming Kiwis, Aussies and visitors from around the world at a time of year renowned for having everything Queenstown is famous for: skiing, biking, golf, great food and wine and of course world-famous adventure activities.

Last year over the spring school holiday period the Queenstown region hosted over 400,000 visitor days* and the region is looking forward to welcoming a similar number this year, with Queenstown being one of New Zealand’s most popular spots this school holidays.

Queenstown International Airport is expecting to welcome over 40,000 international and domestic arrivals in the next two weeks and two of the region’s ski areas have benefited from the recent weather with The Remarkables Ski Area receiving 30cm of snow and Cardrona Ski Area recieving 46cm – a great top up for spring skiing.

Queenstown Mayor, Glyn Lewers, said he is looking forward to welcoming holidaymaker into Queenstown.

“Guests to our town can be confident they will have a true Queenstown experience, despite the recent bump in the road.”

* Visitor days is a cumulative count of visitors in the region at midday, so if a visitor stays three days, they represent three visitor days.

