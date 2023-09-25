AJP Candidate Attends Slaughterhouse Vigil To Open Hearts And Minds In The Community

Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJP) candidate attended a slaughterhouse vigil Sunday, 24th September, Mount Wellington, Auckland.

Nicholas Hancock, Pakuranga candidate took part in an event organised by Animal Save to bear witness at the Auckland Meat Processors. Hancock and other attendees paid their last respects to the sentient animals packed into trucks arriving at the facility.

“Bearing witness is not only vital for animal advocates,” said Hancock “but also for the public, as it helps connect the food people consume with the suffering of the animals.”

The act of "bearing witness" involves holding vigils at slaughterhouses and capturing the last moments of animals before they enter these facilities. Those attending witness the sadness, horror, and abuse that these sentient beings endure daily while trying to offer comfort in their last hours.

“There is a general lack of awareness about the animal agriculture industry's realities, through attending a vigil we can help people break down this barrier and promote a compassionate lifestyle,” said Hancock, “All those animals we saw will spend one last night alive in an unfamiliar environment before being killed on Monday.”



