AJP Candidate Attends Slaughterhouse Vigil To Open Hearts And Minds In The Community
Monday, 25 September 2023, 11:29 am
Press Release: Animal Justice Party
Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJP) candidate attended
a slaughterhouse vigil Sunday, 24th September, Mount
Wellington, Auckland.
Nicholas Hancock, Pakuranga
candidate took part in an event organised by Animal Save to
bear witness at the Auckland Meat Processors. Hancock and
other attendees paid their last respects to the sentient
animals packed into trucks arriving at the
facility.
“Bearing witness is not only vital for
animal advocates,” said Hancock “but also for the
public, as it helps connect the food people consume with the
suffering of the animals.”
The act of "bearing
witness" involves holding vigils at slaughterhouses and
capturing the last moments of animals before they enter
these facilities. Those attending witness the sadness,
horror, and abuse that these sentient beings endure daily
while trying to offer comfort in their last
hours.
“There is a general lack of awareness about
the animal agriculture industry's realities, through
attending a vigil we can help people break down this barrier
and promote a compassionate lifestyle,” said Hancock,
“All those animals we saw will spend one last night alive
in an unfamiliar environment before being killed on
Monday.”
