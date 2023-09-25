Pukaki Downs Fire Update #9

Green Party: A Government That Will Build Many More Homes
Labour’s plan to build more homes is a welcome step forward, but it lacks ambition. “The Green Party will make sure everyone has a safe, warm, dry place to call home by building 35,000 new warm, affordable, public houses over the next five years,” says co-leader Marama Davidson. More
Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing
“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More
Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax
When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More
National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy
National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More
Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers
The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More
Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights
Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More
Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation
The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More
Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions
Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More