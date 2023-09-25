Pukaki Downs Fire Update #9

Labour’s plan to build more homes is a welcome step forward, but it lacks ambition. “The Green Party will make sure everyone has a safe, warm, dry place to call home by building 35,000 new warm, affordable, public houses over the next five years,” says co-leader Marama Davidson. More



Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

"In just six years we've delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We've also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we'll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods.



Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax

When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. "What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay.



National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. "This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon.