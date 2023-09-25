Dumpling Day Finale For New Zealand Chinese Language Week
Monday, 25 September 2023, 4:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week
Hao chi – that’s delicious! What a great way
to wrap up New Zealand Chinese Language Week with a day
dedicated to celebrating dumplings! National Dumpling Day is
Tuesday September 26 and some of the Five Days Five Phrases
resources on the New Zealand Chinese Language Week website
will be helpful to make sure you get a plate of delicious
dumplings.
Also people can upload photos or
videos themselves enjoying dumplings at their favourite
restaurant through the NZCLW website - https://www.nzclw.com/dumpling-day
- and be in to win $100.
NZCLW Trust chair Jo Coughlan
says New Zealand Chinese Language Week has a serious
purpose.
“We want to encourage more New Zealanders
to give useful Chinese phrases a go, because learning
another language has many personal benefits, as well as
improving communication between different
people.
“However, it’s also about recognising the
diverse and vibrant society within New Zealand – and
having fun while doing that.”
Qing gei wo yi fen
jianozi! (Please give me a serving of
dumplings!)
