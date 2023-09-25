Dumpling Day Finale For New Zealand Chinese Language Week

Hao chi – that’s delicious! What a great way to wrap up New Zealand Chinese Language Week with a day dedicated to celebrating dumplings! National Dumpling Day is Tuesday September 26 and some of the Five Days Five Phrases resources on the New Zealand Chinese Language Week website will be helpful to make sure you get a plate of delicious dumplings.

Also people can upload photos or videos themselves enjoying dumplings at their favourite restaurant through the NZCLW website - https://www.nzclw.com/dumpling-day - and be in to win $100.

NZCLW Trust chair Jo Coughlan says New Zealand Chinese Language Week has a serious purpose.

“We want to encourage more New Zealanders to give useful Chinese phrases a go, because learning another language has many personal benefits, as well as improving communication between different people.

“However, it’s also about recognising the diverse and vibrant society within New Zealand – and having fun while doing that.”



Qing gei wo yi fen jianozi! (Please give me a serving of dumplings!)

