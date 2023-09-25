Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Aroha Not Hōhā: Wellington To Stand Against Racism & Hate

Monday, 25 September 2023, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Poneke AntiFascist Action

Wellingtonians will unite under the banner of “Aroha not hōhā” for two anti-racism events on the 28th and 30th of September. These events are in response to the planned arrival of several anti-Co-Governance marches planned on those days.

“We will be acting under the tikanga laid down by Mana Whenua, the cloak of aroha and peace, called Te Kahu o te Raukura,” said Serah from Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition.

“A small group of people are stirring up anti-Māori hatred to serve their own personal financial interests, and to deny Māori their rightful place in Aotearoa NZ. They are coming to Wellington to bring a message of hate and division.”

“These people are spreading outright lies and attempting to incite violence against Māori with wild claims and disinformation. It is really sickening.”

“Along with these anti-Māori views, some spew antisemitic conspiracy theories and climate change denial. These are incredibly dangerous views with violent real-world consequences. These are the politics of the far right.”

“So many people in this country really want to address the harms of colonisation. So many want to see wrongs of the past addressed and justice to be done for the future. We have made good progress, and we are seeing long overdue changes coming in places like local and central government, as well as across our society more generally.”

“All of that good work is under threat. These views are corrosive to our country, to being able to address the major challenges that confront us. These views are not based in reality, but they certainly serve particular interests.”

“We need to understand that there are powerful vested interests that financially gain from people opposing Co-Governance. The politics of divide and rule, of pitting ordinary people against each other using race and religion, is the standard playbook of the far right and fascism.”

“We defeat the politics of hate by coming together and standing united against racism. We want a diverse, vibrant and dignified society where everyone has what they need to have a good life. We know we cannot live in a truly safe and peaceful country until we undo our brutal colonial foundations and actually honour Te Tiriti.”

