Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Potential Lake Closure Due To Threat Of Invasive Species Concerning

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 7:39 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Fish & Game New Zealand is closely monitoring the situation at Lake Okataina near Rotorua amid iwi concerns about the spread of the invasive species gold clam.

"We’re working with mana whenua, Te Arawa Lakes Trust and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to understand the risks of gold clams spreading from the Waikato River to the Rotorua lakes and looking at the science to better understand what this means for the health of freshwater and native and valued introduced species," says Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan.

"Gold clams have been confirmed in the Waikato River since May 2023 and, fortunately, have not been discovered elsewhere. This invasive species is mainly spread by boats with a ballast system, such as wake boats, and there is little risk of freshwater clams being spread by anglers.

"Fish & Game is deeply concerned about discussions to close Lake Okataina, particularly given the Waikato River system and Lake Karapiro are under next to no restrictions by MPI. We believe MPI and Waikato Regional Council should be taking stronger measures to prevent the spread of gold clams to other regions to address not only our concerns but also those of mana whenua.

"We’re disappointed MPI and the council have not invested more resources into isolating the gold clam at ‘ground-zero’ in the Waikato River.

"We believe other steps, such as a wash station at boat ramps, should have been installed as soon as the gold clams were discovered. We are now in a race against time to stop the spread.

"For more than a decade, Fish & Game has led the way in adopting good biosecurity practices at rivers and lakes across the country. This has included banning felt-soled waders and spearheading the implementation of the ‘check, clean, dry’ steps for angling gear, which is also recommended to prevent the spread of gold clams."

The Rotorua lakes attract 120,000-150,000 angler days per season. Lake Okataina is one of the renowned ‘trophy’ rainbow trout lakes within the Rotorua lakes fishery. It provides a wilderness fishing location with high-quality trout fishing. Fish & Game’s National Angler Survey highlights 6,000- 7,000 angler days recorded at the lake each season.

"We know anglers and other lake users are worried about the situation, especially on the eve of the opening of the angling season on October 1," says Jordan.

"As the country’s leading freshwater advocate, Fish & Game is committed to ensuring the wellbeing of all our lakes and streams. Lake Okataina is regarded as the food basket of the Rotorua region and is important to iwi, anglers and a range of other users.

"Fish & Game is urging anglers to continue following good biosecurity practices, including checking, cleaning and drying all gear and alert MPI if they see the clams. We will be keeping our licence holders updated about the situation."

The freshwater gold clam was discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May 2023. The clam is native to eastern Asia and is widely established in North and South America and Europe.

The clams reproduce rapidly and form large populations that can clog water-based infrastructure such as electricity generation plants, irrigation systems, and water treatment plants. They are filter feeders that can potentially compete with native species for food.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Free Speech Union: Employees’ Rights To Freedom Of Thought & Speech

The Free Speech Union insists Te Whatu Ora stand by their employees’ rights of freedom of thought and speech after one of their members had a complaint laid against them due to opinions held on an anonymous Twitter account. The complaint was made to Te Whatu Ora after a member of the public made the connection between the medical professional and the anonymous account. More

Labour: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

"New Zealand faces a stark choice this election - vote for Labour to continue to confront the climate emergency with eyes wide open or bury your head in the sand alongside Christopher Luxon. New Zealand has an incredibly positive future if we take the climate seriously with real actions to keep reducing our emissions,” says Chris Hipkins. More


 
 
Election Podcast: Ilam Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More


Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax

When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More


National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More

Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers

The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More


Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights

Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 