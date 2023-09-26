Have You Seen Warwick?

Warwick Penney Greenwood was last seen leaving his home address in Tirau

around 8pm last night.

He was wearing a dark green short sleeve tshirt, and dark green trousers, he

has a tattoo on his left arm of a diesel fuel cap.

Police and Warwicks family have concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Warwick or have any information that may assist in locating

him please contact Police on 105 if it is after the fact, or 111 if you have

seen him recently. Please reference file number: 230925/6143

