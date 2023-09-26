Have You Seen Warwick?

Warwick Penney Greenwood was last seen leaving his home
address in Tirau around 8pm last night.
He was
wearing a dark green short sleeve tshirt, and dark green
trousers, he has a tattoo on his left arm of a diesel
fuel cap.
Police
and Warwicks family have concerns for his welfare.
If
you have seen Warwick or have any information that may
assist in locating him please contact Police on 105 if it
is after the fact, or 111 if you have seen him recently.
Please reference file number:
230925/6143
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
The Free Speech Union insists Te Whatu Ora stand by their employees’ rights of freedom of thought and speech after one of their members had a complaint laid against them due to opinions held on an anonymous Twitter account. The complaint was made to Te Whatu Ora after a member of the public made the connection between the medical professional and the anonymous account. More
"New Zealand faces a stark choice this election - vote for Labour to continue to confront the climate emergency with eyes wide open or bury your head in the sand alongside Christopher Luxon. New Zealand has an incredibly positive future if we take the climate seriously with real actions to keep reducing our emissions,” says Chris Hipkins. More
Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More
“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More
When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More
National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More
The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More
Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More
The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More
Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More