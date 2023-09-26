Restricted Fire Season Lifted For Central Otago And Upper Waitaki
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The restricted fire season in place for Central Otago and
Upper Waitaki zones has been lifted, as of 8am on Tuesday,
September 26 until further notice.
District Manager
Phil Marsh says the restricted season was put in place due
to weather and fire danger conditions, but recent rain and
forecast cold weather ahead mean that the zones will revert
back to an open season for the time being.
"We will be
constantly reviewing fire weather and other data to ensure
the correct season is in place for the conditions across our
fire zones."
Even though most of Otago District was
back to a fully open season, Phil Marsh says people must
continue to exercise caution with any fire activities they
are carrying out, particularly controlled burns or burn
piles.
"Ensure you check the weather conditions before
you burn and if you’re in any doubt, then hold off until
more favourable conditions are present.
"If you’ve
already completed a burn, we urge you to continue to check
it until it is fully out and cold, as the chance of
reignition of deep embers by strong winds is
high.
"You can find fire safety tips, and to check the
fire danger in your area, at www.checkitsalright.nz."
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Free Speech Union: Employees’ Rights To Freedom Of Thought & Speech
The Free Speech Union insists Te Whatu Ora stand by their employees’ rights of freedom of thought and speech after one of their members had a complaint laid against them due to opinions held on an anonymous Twitter account. The complaint was made to Te Whatu Ora after a member of the public made the connection between the medical professional and the anonymous account. More
Labour: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto
"New Zealand faces a stark choice this election - vote for Labour to continue to confront the climate emergency with eyes wide open or bury your head in the sand alongside Christopher Luxon. New Zealand has an incredibly positive future if we take the climate seriously with real actions to keep reducing our emissions,” says Chris Hipkins. More