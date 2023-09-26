Wellington Planning For Protest Activity

A number of protest groups are converging on the capital’s CBD on Thursday 28 and Saturday 30 September – so a number of road closures and diversions will be in place.

This is a Police matter, but as with any protest, Wellington City Council will support Police by approving Traffic Management Plans, monitoring the events on CCTV and providing resources where and when required.

No official requests for protest TMPs have been received by the organisers, but information received suggests the following:

Thursday 28 September, protestors will gather in Civic Square at approximately 10am, before heading along Mercer Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay as they make their way to Parliament. Some cars may be included as part of the convoy but will need to go another route – likely up towards Victoria Street, Dixon and Willis Street.

Saturday 30 September, protesters will gather in Te Aro Park at approximately 10am, before heading along Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay as they make their way to Parliament.

It’s recommended commuters and people who work or move through the area plan ahead, and while we anticipate there will be more people in the area, we will endeavour to keep traffic disruption to a minimum.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament from early Wednesday morning until the conclusion of the protest.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place on Harris Street (near Civic Square), and the streets around Parliament Grounds including Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth Street, and Hill Street.

Road users are advised to avoid the areas if possible, or follow diversions and Police instructions if it’s unavoidable.

Buses can access the cordoned off area into Wellington Station, so routes won’t be impacted, except routes 14, 81, and 84 which will need to detour via Bowen Street away from Molesworth Street. There may also be significant delays nearby during the protest activity. Check Metlink.org.nz for more information and updates.

Police and Council officers are working with local residents and businesses to minimise the impacts of the protest activity and cordons in place.

We acknowledge it is important that people have the right to peaceful protest. However, Police will take action against unlawful behaviour.

More information and updates can be found on the NZ Police app, Police News and the Wellington District Facebook page.

