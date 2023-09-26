Pukaki Downs Fire Update #10
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The temperatures are cooler today with more settled
weather and this is aiding firefighters to fully extinguish
the vegetation fire at Pukaki Downs in the McKenzie
District, South Canterbury.
Fire and Emergency crews
responded to the fire at around 8pm on Wednesday 20
September.
Several identified hotspots from Sunday
evening's infrared fly over, continue to be worked on by
ground crews.
Heavy machinery and monsoon buckets will
assist later in the day.
Firefighters on the ground
today are from Cave, Cannington, Peel Forest and Burkes Pass
Brigades, assisted by DOC Crews.
The fire size is now
confirmed as 2900 hectares with an approximate perimeter of
38 kilometers. This area increase is due to more accurate
mapping, not fire growth. The fireground will be reflown
this evening with infrared thermal imaging to identify hot
spots.
