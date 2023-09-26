Pukaki Downs Fire Update #10

The temperatures are cooler today with more settled weather and this is aiding firefighters to fully extinguish the vegetation fire at Pukaki Downs in the McKenzie District, South Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency crews responded to the fire at around 8pm on Wednesday 20 September.

Several identified hotspots from Sunday evening's infrared fly over, continue to be worked on by ground crews.

Heavy machinery and monsoon buckets will assist later in the day.

Firefighters on the ground today are from Cave, Cannington, Peel Forest and Burkes Pass Brigades, assisted by DOC Crews.

The fire size is now confirmed as 2900 hectares with an approximate perimeter of 38 kilometers. This area increase is due to more accurate mapping, not fire growth. The fireground will be reflown this evening with infrared thermal imaging to identify hot spots.

© Scoop Media

