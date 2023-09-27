Decision Digest – September 2023 Auckland Transport Board Meeting

The Auckland Transport Board made several key decisions at its September meeting yesterday, as well as hearing from community groups including George Courts Building Body Corporate Committee about Project K.

Future Connect 2023 – Evolving Auckland’s Strategic Network Guidance: The Board heard that Future Connect - a planning resource that provides guidance for Auckland’s strategic transport networks – has been updated to provide refined and deeper insights into the state of the network and to inform the next major planning round, including the 2024 Regional Land Transport Plan.

The Board heard about the research into equitable outcomes and was interested in how the planning tool would bridge climate goals with transport investment in the outer regions.

Decision: The Board approved Future Connect 2023 for public release.

Te Tupu Ngātahi (Supporting Growth Alliance) – North, Detailed Business Case for Route Protection: The Board heard that protection of the route is now required to ensure that development over the next 30 years does not compromise the Strategic Transport Network (STN).

The Board was also informed that the recommended network is critical to the success of other key transport projects currently underway including: Ō Mahurangi Penlink and interim SH1 bus improvements being constructed by Waka Kotahi; and the Milldale Highgate Bridge, Argent Lane and New Pine Valley Road upgrades being delivered by developers, Crown Infrastructure Partners and AT. Route protection also provides significant financial benefit as it enables AT to work proactively with Council, which is estimated to reduce AT's long term infrastructure delivery cost by approximately $700m.

Decision: The Board endorsed the STN business case, subject to receiving a statement from each of the relevant local boards confirming their informal feedback received to date regarding the STN.

Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth Alliance – Takanini Level Crossings (Walters Road) Route Protection Detailed Business Case and Next Steps: The Board heard options for grade separation of the level crossing at Walters Road, Takanini, based on the findings of independent peer reviews, the reconciliation process and feedback from the Papakura Local Board.

Decision: The Board endorsed the recommended bridge grade separation option for Walters Road for route protection, as set out in the Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth Alliance Takanini Level Crossings Route Protection Detailed Business Case.

Annual Report – Performance against the Statement of Intent: The Board heard that 2022/23 was a challenging year - with multiple extreme weather events, disruption to public transport services from track closures and resource shortages including a shortage of bus drivers and ferry captains.

In addition, there were significant inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints and hybrid working (following the COVID-19 pandemic) impacts on public transport patronage. These have combined to significantly impact AT services, capital delivery and both financial and non-financial results.

Decision: The Board noted the report.

City Rail Link Day One – level crossing removal programme: The Board heard the status of the rail level crossing risk mitigation planned prior to the operation of the City Rail Link (CRL) Day 1 train timetable and the wider Strategic Level Crossing Removal Programme over the years post CRL Day 1.

Decision: The Board noted the status of the rail level crossing risk mitigation planned and underway prior to CRL Day 1.

Safety Business Report: The Board received an update about the work of the AT safety division. They heard that safety culture has shifted in a positive direction while balancing costs, efficiency, and quality of customer experience.

Total recordable injury rates to AT have reduced overall.

Decision: The Board received the report.

***

You can find the agenda with all the details on each item here: Meetings & minutes

The next meeting of the AT Board will take place on 31 October 2023.

© Scoop Media

