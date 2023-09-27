Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Decision Digest – September 2023 Auckland Transport Board Meeting

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:35 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

The Auckland Transport Board made several key decisions at its September meeting yesterday, as well as hearing from community groups including George Courts Building Body Corporate Committee about Project K.

Future Connect 2023 – Evolving Auckland’s Strategic Network Guidance: The Board heard that Future Connect - a planning resource that provides guidance for Auckland’s strategic transport networks – has been updated to provide refined and deeper insights into the state of the network and to inform the next major planning round, including the 2024 Regional Land Transport Plan.

The Board heard about the research into equitable outcomes and was interested in how the planning tool would bridge climate goals with transport investment in the outer regions.

Decision: The Board approved Future Connect 2023 for public release.

Te Tupu Ngātahi (Supporting Growth Alliance) – North, Detailed Business Case for Route Protection: The Board heard that protection of the route is now required to ensure that development over the next 30 years does not compromise the Strategic Transport Network (STN).

The Board was also informed that the recommended network is critical to the success of other key transport projects currently underway including: Ō Mahurangi Penlink and interim SH1 bus improvements being constructed by Waka Kotahi; and the Milldale Highgate Bridge, Argent Lane and New Pine Valley Road upgrades being delivered by developers, Crown Infrastructure Partners and AT. Route protection also provides significant financial benefit as it enables AT to work proactively with Council, which is estimated to reduce AT's long term infrastructure delivery cost by approximately $700m.

Decision: The Board endorsed the STN business case, subject to receiving a statement from each of the relevant local boards confirming their informal feedback received to date regarding the STN.

Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth Alliance – Takanini Level Crossings (Walters Road) Route Protection Detailed Business Case and Next Steps: The Board heard options for grade separation of the level crossing at Walters Road, Takanini, based on the findings of independent peer reviews, the reconciliation process and feedback from the Papakura Local Board.

Decision: The Board endorsed the recommended bridge grade separation option for Walters Road for route protection, as set out in the Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth Alliance Takanini Level Crossings Route Protection Detailed Business Case.

Annual Report – Performance against the Statement of Intent: The Board heard that 2022/23 was a challenging year - with multiple extreme weather events, disruption to public transport services from track closures and resource shortages including a shortage of bus drivers and ferry captains.

In addition, there were significant inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints and hybrid working (following the COVID-19 pandemic) impacts on public transport patronage. These have combined to significantly impact AT services, capital delivery and both financial and non-financial results.

Decision: The Board noted the report.

City Rail Link Day One – level crossing removal programme: The Board heard the status of the rail level crossing risk mitigation planned prior to the operation of the City Rail Link (CRL) Day 1 train timetable and the wider Strategic Level Crossing Removal Programme over the years post CRL Day 1.

Decision: The Board noted the status of the rail level crossing risk mitigation planned and underway prior to CRL Day 1.

Safety Business Report: The Board received an update about the work of the AT safety division. They heard that safety culture has shifted in a positive direction while balancing costs, efficiency, and quality of customer experience.

Total recordable injury rates to AT have reduced overall.

Decision: The Board received the report.

***

You can find the agenda with all the details on each item here: Meetings & minutes

The next meeting of the AT Board will take place on 31 October 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether Winston Peters Can Be A Moderating Influence

As the centre-right has finally been subjected to media interrogation, polls indicate some are starting to have second thoughts about the wisdom of giving National & ACT the power to govern alone. That’s why the latest Newshub/Reid Research poll had the National/ACT combo dropping to 60 seats, one short of a governing majority. On current standings, the centre-right would need to get a green light from Winston Peters before it could pass any significant legislation, but Luxon, Seymour, & Peters would be an unlikely troika in any space time continuum. More


 
 
Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More


Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax

When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More

National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More


Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers

The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More


Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights

Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 