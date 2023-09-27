Pukaki Downs Fire Update #11
Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Cloudy, cooler and settled weather conditions are
allowing crews on the fire ground to make further progress
extinguishing hotspots.
The size of the fire remains
unchanged at 2900ha with a perimeter of about
38km.
Several hotspots were identified from Tuesday
evenings infrared fly-over, and groundcrews are continuing
to work on these today, assisted by heavy machinery and
monsoon buckets.
The fire investigation is all but
completed. It has established that the fire started in a
forestry block and the cause is considered accidental.
Incident Controller Stephen Butler said that there was no
connection between the fire and the scientific research
burns that were being carried out in the area in the autumn.
That programme finished several months
ago.
Firefighters on the ground today are from Lake
Clearwater, Alford Forest, Upper Rakaia, Ashburton, The
Pines/Waikuku and Twizel, assisted by crews from the
Department of
Conservation.
