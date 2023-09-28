Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Shines Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Thursday, 28 September 2023
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

More than 60 iconic sites across Aotearoa New Zealand will be glowing in pink this October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From Whangārei to Invercargill, landmarks, streets and prominent buildings are taking part in the Global Illumination campaign to shine a spotlight on the importance of detecting breast cancer early. Locations shining pink for the very first time include Auckland’s Aotea Centre, Dominion Road, Silo Park and Spark Arena, Napier’s Tom Parker Fountain and Wellington’s Queens Wharf sails.

The campaign runs throughout the whole month of October and ends with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. On 27 and 28 October, 10,000 volunteers will be out in force throughout the country collecting donations for breast cancer research, education, and patient support.

Pink Ribbon Walks are also taking place at the Auckland Domain (15 October) and Christchurch’s North Hagley Park (29 October), where thousands of pinked-up participants will lace up their walking shoes for a five or 10 kilometre stroll to celebrate breast cancer survivors, remember those lost to the disease, and raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, says October is the time to show support for the 3,500 Kiwis diagnosed with breast cancer every year and take action to end deaths from breast cancer:

“Our aim is to make all of Aotearoa pink throughout October – it’s a key way for us to get people talking and thinking about breast cancer, and this year we’re highlighting how breast cancer is survivable if diagnosed early enough. Having the whole country lit up in pink is a spectacular way to help us spread that message.

“Everyday Kiwis play a vital role in our mission to stop breast cancer deaths. Every donation made through our street appeal makes a huge difference as we receive no government funding for our life-saving work,” Rayner adds.

The Foundation is still seeking volunteers to collect for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. For more information on this and other ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam

Every year more than 3,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the country. Early detection is crucial for surviving breast cancer – the 10-year survival rate if breast cancer is detected by mammogram is 95%. Women should be ‘breast aware’ from the age of 20, which means getting to know the normal look and feel of your breasts so you can tell your doctor if there are any changes. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ recommends considering annual mammograms from 40-49, then every two years from 50. Free mammograms through BreastScreen Aotearoa are available when you’re 45-69.

