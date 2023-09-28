Pukaki Downs Fire Update #12
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 10:08 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Clear skies across the Mackenzie District will aid
firefighter efforts for most of Thursday, with westerly
winds and possible thunderstorms expected later this
afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency Urban Search and
Rescue drone team has conducted an overnight thermal imaging
flight across the incident ground in targeted areas, with
several hotspots detected. Firefighters are continuing to
work hard in these focused areas, assisted by heavy
machinery crews to extinguish the hotspots.
A large
contingency of firefighters are on the ground today from
Lake Clearwater/Mt Somers, Alford Forest, Upper Rakaia,
Ashburton, The Pines/ Waikuku, Twizel, Canterbury High
Country Team, and Spencerville, assisted by Department of
Conservation
crews.
