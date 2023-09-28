Approval Of Next Phase Of Eastern Busway Project

Auckland Transport (AT) has announced its approval of the next phase of the Eastern Busway project - known as Stages 3c and 4i.

The approval of the additional work adds NZ$198 million to the previously approved price, taking the current project total to NZ$804 million.

Work on the project began this year and is being delivered by an alliance of Auckland Transport, Fletcher Construction, ACCIONA, AECOM and Jacobs.

The Eastern Busway is about creating more lifestyle and climate-friendly travel options for the growing East Auckland community and will make local trips easier and more efficient.

It will create separate lanes for a new high-frequency bus service to connect people from Botany, Pakūranga, and surrounding suburbs with the rail network in Panmure; and give nearby communities’ options for cycling, walking or using the bus.

“The Eastern Busway is a significant project that will increase access to jobs and education, connect people to social and community opportunities, attract investment, enable urban development, and help reduce emissions,” says AT’s Owner Interface Manager for Eastern Busway Tom Willetts.

“The project extension includes the construction of a two-lane busway route through Burswood with a new bus station there, and shared walking and cycling options. It will be a vital part of the public transport network in Tāmaki Makaurau for decades to come.”

Key features of the next phase include:

107m long bridge structure (which has been reduced from 234m)

127m long causeway embankment

1.8 kms of pavements

Urban design and landscaping

A new bus stop at Burswood and upgraded facilities at the existing Botany station.

Images, maps and more details are at: https://easternbusway.nz/resources

