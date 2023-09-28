Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Joint Effort Aims To Save Taieri Gorge Railway

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Two New Zealand rail groups are in talks to secure the future of the internationally renowned Taieri Gorge Railway, and its operator, Dunedin Railways.

The venture is between the Otago Excursion Train Trust (OETT) and Auckland-based Glenbrook Vintage Railway (GVR). It follows months of discussion between OETT and GVR to save operations through the gorge, after Covid put an end to regular services.

The proposal is an exciting opportunity to save one of the most unique rail trips in the country, OETT chair Murray Schofield says.

“Taieri Gorge Railway is an Otago treasure, and a new community-based model is being proposed so it can operate successfully in a post-pandemic world. This model combines knowledge from OETT – the founder of Dunedin Railways – and Glenbrook.”

Despite the distance between the two groups, the partnership is a natural fit, Mr Schofield says.

“GVR has much in common with Dunedin Railways. In terms of scale, it is the next-largest heritage rail operator and brings mainline knowledge and business expertise. Like Dunedin Railways, it has its own branch line, maintains a large vehicle fleet, and operates regular long-distance excursions.

“We are incredibly excited to have Glenbrook involved in this effort to preserve the operation.

“Train travel through the Taieri Gorge is an experience that has brought people from across the world to our city, and we cannot afford to lose it. Once it is gone, it is gone forever.”

Under the proposal, OETT and Dunedin City Council would retain ownership of Dunedin Railways assets and would contract out the “above-rail” services to an entity formed by the OETT and GVR, allowing it to carry on running the great rail journeys and trips that have been so popular under Dunedin Railways.

Glenbrook Vintage Railway general manager Tim Kerwin says it is an exciting prospect.

“This is an opportunity to retain one of New Zealand's longest privately owned rail lines that runs through some of our country’s most spectacular scenery.

“This is only the beginning. A lot more work must be done but it is a privilege to be involved in helping to save this one-of-kind Kiwi experience and keep it here for future generations to enjoy.”

The focus will now turn to establishing the proposal’s framework and legal requirements. OETT has commissioned consultancy firm Linqage International to prepare a business case and the joint bid to operate Dunedin Railways will be put to the Dunedin City Council in the next couple of months.

Further details will be shared as work progresses.

