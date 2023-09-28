Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Anglers Disappointed At Closure Of Popular Bay Of Plenty Fishing Lake

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

The decision to stop access to Lake Ōkataina near Rotorua, due to concerns about the potential spread of the invasive gold clam species, is a blow to anglers on the eve of the opening of the fishing season and raises questions over the response to the biosecurity incursion, says Fish & Game New Zealand.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) today announced it was issuing a ‘Controlled Area Notice’ (CAN) to close the lake for a month based on the biosecurity threat from gold clams, effective from the 1st of October.

Fish & Game New Zealand Chair Barrie Barnes says he understood concerns raised by Te Arawa Lakes Trust and Ngāti Tarāwhai.

“However, this controlled area notice is concerning because the Waikato River system and Lake Karapiro, where the clams were first confirmed, remain subject to minimal restrictions imposed by MPI. Since then, the clams have also spread to Lake Maraetai.

"We believe MPI and the Waikato Regional Council should have adopted more stringent measures at ground zero to prevent the spread of gold clams to other regions. Planning to carry out more surveillance measures in Rotorua waterways and planning trials to determine the feasibility of suppressing the clam population in the Waikato in November is closing the barn door after the horse has bolted!

“It is disappointing that MPI and the council have not allocated more resources to contain the gold clam issue at its source in the Waikato River. We feel that precautionary measures like installing wash stations at boat ramps should have been implemented as soon as the presence of gold clams was confirmed not months later.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s Technical Advisory Group Report into the threat of gold clams identified internal ballast water in boats or the online trade of aquarium animals as possible ways the invasive species spread. Examples of vessels with ballast systems are some wake boats used for water skiing and wakeboarding. However, these activities have continued unrestricted.

Fish & Game has been at the forefront of promoting effective biosecurity practices at rivers and lakes nationwide, Barnes says.

“This includes the prohibition of felt-soled waders and advocacy for the 'check, clean, dry' approach for angling gear, which is also recommended to prevent the spread of gold clams."

“We ask our anglers, many of whom have fished the opening at Ōkataina for many years and is part of their family tradition, to enjoy the many other lakes that the region has to offer on Sunday. They can hopefully return for their traditional Ōkataina fishing at a second opening of the season when the CAN is lifted and appropriate measures are put in place.”

The Rotorua lakes attract between 120,000 and 150,000 angler days per season. Lake Ōkataina is recognised as one of the premier 'trophy' rainbow trout lakes within the Rotorua lakes fishery, offering a pristine fishing environment with high-quality trout. Fish & Game's National Angler Survey reveals that approximately 6,000 to 7,000 angler days are recorded at Lake Ōkataina each season.

With the fishing season opening on October 1, Fish & Game encourages anglers to continue adhering to sound biosecurity practices, which include inspecting, cleaning, and drying all equipment and promptly reporting any sightings of the clams to MPI.

The freshwater gold clam, originally from eastern Asia, was first identified along a segment of the Waikato River in May 2023. These clams reproduce rapidly, forming sizable populations that can obstruct water-related infrastructure, including electricity generation facilities, irrigation systems, and water treatment plants. As filter feeders, they have the potential to compete with native species for resources.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame

Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More


National Party: More Police To Target Inner-City Crime

A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More

Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 