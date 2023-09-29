Wind Warning In Place For Auckland Harbour Bridge Tomorrow

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that a red alert has been issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 4am tomorrow morning (Saturday 30 September) until 8am tomorrow morning, with wind gusts expected to reach 90-100km/h.

An amber alert has also been issued for most of the day, between 8am and 8pm, with wind gusts of 75-85km/h forecast.

Winds are expected to ease on Saturday evening.

Under an amber alert, speeds limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close. Under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge may close.



The bridge will remain in a 4x4 configuration tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

