Work Begins On Next Stages Of Wānaka Schools To Pool Active Travel Route

Children, families and commuters are one step closer to a pathway linking Wānaka schools and the Recreation Centre, as work begins on the next stages of the much-anticipated Schools to Pool active travel route.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery said the two stages to be built would create a three-metre-wide path linking Kelly’s Flat Recreation Reserve near Aubrey Road with Wanaka Primary School and Mount Aspiring College, before continuing through Lismore Park to Hedditch Street.

“Once completed, these sections of the Schools to Pool pathway will encourage the use of shared, safer spaces for kids heading between home, school and the pool, regardless of whether they’re on foot, moving around by bike or scooter,” said Mr Avery.

“The active travel route will help contribute to walkable neighbourhoods that promote safer, greener and healthier school travel in and around Wānaka.”

Crews have started work on Stage 3 of the pathway which runs from Hedditch Street along Lismore Street, through Lismore Park and then on to Mount Aspiring College.

In November, construction will then move to Stage 2 which links Plantation Road and Mount Aspiring College to Wanaka Primary School, before the pathway runs down along the edge of Kelly’s Flat to Aubrey Road.

The project also includes the introduction of a raised safety platform and pedestrian refuge island on Plantation Road, and a raised platform on Hedditch Street.

Mr Avery added that the Schools to Pool active travel route aimed to make small changes to Wānaka’s streets and the way they’re used, making it easier for people to embrace moving around on foot or by bike as genuine options for travel.

“Safe, well-designed active travel options will encourage more people to leave the car at home and choose other ways to get around, helping to reduce emissions and create a lasting success for Wānaka’s community,” said Mr Avery.

Access will be maintained for residents and businesses living near construction of the route, but any properties likely to be affected by the works will be contacted in advance.

Final designs of the fourth stage of work taking the active travel route from Hedditch Street down to State Highway 84, up Ballantyne Road and then into Three Parks are currently being worked on.

This project is funded by the Transport Choices package, part of the Waka Kotahi Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme, which aims to demonstrate what’s possible for communities nationwide by quickly providing people with healthier, more affordable, and safer transport choices that are good for us, and for the environment.

The contract for this work was awarded to Fulton Hogan Ltd.

© Scoop Media

