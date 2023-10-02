Auckland Councillors Need To Wake Up And Make Savings To Prevent Looming Rate Hikes
Monday, 2 October 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
Responding to Mayor Wayne Brown’s warning of a more
than 13% rates increase for Auckland residents next year,
Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman, Jordan
Williams, said:
“Years of Auckland Council’s
wasteful spending and project mismanagement have seen the
Council’s budget hole skyrocket over recent years, but
that doesn’t mean ratepayers should be left out to dry so
that the council can continue its endless
splurging.
“Auckland Council had the opportunity
earlier this year sell their airport shares and pay down
debt to prevent a rate increase above inflation. Instead, by
only agreeing to a partial sale of the shares, the Council
has left ratepayers with higher rates and millions of
dollars of un-serviced debt.
“Now isn’t the time
for councillors to cling on to the nice-to-haves and kick
the debt burden down the road. Every cost-saving option
should be on the table - including sale of the remaining
airport shares - and tough decisions must be made now to
ensure that ratepayers aren’t burdened by crushing rate
hikes for years to come.
“Councillors who are
currently unwilling to make the necessary cuts to
expenditure need to take their head out the sand and realise
the magnitude of the issues being faced by Auckland
residents during this cost of living
crisis."
