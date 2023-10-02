Wellington City Council’s Digital Twin City Model Wins Big In Seoul

Wellington City Council’s innovative work to respond to climate change impacts has been recognised by winning the Seoul Smart City Tech-innovacity Prize.

More than 248 applications were received for the inaugural Seoul Smart City Awards, with Wellington picking up gold in the Tech Innova category for our digital twin city that enables communities to co-design climate adaptation plans.

The project uses the powerful data-driven visual storytelling capability of the Digital City Model to support the Council’s community-focused climate change adaptation work programme. The project will visualise climate change impacts and explore adaptation options with mana whenua, scientists, and residents in an easily accessible, interactive format for all to use.

The project is funded by the Bloomberg Global Mayor’s Challenge Grant and also aligns with Council’s Te Atakura First to Zero Climate Change Strategy.

Mayor Tory Whanau says it’s important that the community understands the localised impacts we will face in Wellington and participates to help create long-term resilience.

“Our Digital City Model provides an accessible and engaging platform for that to happen as we face difficult decisions adapting to the challenges climate change impacts present.

“Having the community engaged in that process from the start is important. After all, it is their city.”

Mayor Whanau says having the council’s work recognised in Seoul was testament to the innovative work being undertaken by council officers.

“They are ensuring Wellington leads the way as we tackle the Climate Crisis.”

A prototype of the model has been developed with contributions from more than 100 Wellingtonians so far. The public is invited to test the model with feedback used to improve the design. Concept testing is for desktop and tablet, with mobile to come.

It can be found here https://app.useberry.com/t/Yjee6t8qC7Iiib/

