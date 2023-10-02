SH6 Haast Pass Update

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that escorted daytime travel via convoys has resumed today through the Haast Pass on State Highway 6.

The road was successfully opened to traffic over the weekend, and with crews returning to the site to continue working to clear slip material, travel will return to escorted convoys in order to provide a safe working environment for road workers.

Convoys are scheduled to be escorted through the site at 10am and 2pm this week. Traffic lights will be in place for travel between 4:30pm overnight until 8am, with a single lane open.

Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Nicole Felts says heavy rain has eased at the site and crews are working hard to re-open the road to two lanes as soon as possible.

© Scoop Media

