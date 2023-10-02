SH6 Haast Pass Update
Monday, 2 October 2023, 3:43 pm
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists
that escorted daytime travel via convoys has resumed today
through the Haast Pass on State Highway 6.
The road
was successfully opened to traffic over the weekend, and
with crews returning to the site to continue working to
clear slip material, travel will return to escorted convoys
in order to provide a safe working environment for road
workers.
Convoys are scheduled to be escorted through
the site at 10am and 2pm this week. Traffic lights will be
in place for travel between 4:30pm overnight until 8am, with
a single lane open.
Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Nicole
Felts says heavy rain has eased at the site and crews are
working hard to re-open the road to two lanes as soon as
possible.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy
Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. Yes, the global pandemic and the global surge in inflation that came in its wake occurred here as well – but if National had been running the country for the past five years, its arguable that the outcomes would have been worse, given Natiomal’s greater willingness to open the borders before vaccines were available, and given its aversion to state subsidies of any kind. Employers rejoicing at the prospect of a National election victory should keep in mind that National would have probably let their firms go to the wall. More
Free Speech Union: Academic Freedom At Risk
The results of an internal University of Auckland survey has confirmed concerns that the Free Speech Union has raised for several years: academic freedom is under fire in NZ. "Inexplicably, the Tertiary Education Union, the outfit responsible for representing university staffs' interests and voices, refused to comment on these results," says Jonathan Ayling. More