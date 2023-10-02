Strong Winds Making Driving Hazardous Across South Canterbury
Monday, 2 October 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging drivers to
avoid non-essential travel in the region with strong winds
making driving conditions hazardous across South and
Mid-Canterbury this afternoon.
Gusts exceeding 150km/h
have been recorded in the Mackenzie High Country today and
conditions are not forecast to ease until this evening,
while SH1 around Timaru has recorded gusts of up to 100km/h
and motorists are advised to drive with extreme
care.
Waka Kotahi has closed SH80 From Lake Pukaki to
Aoraki due to strong winds. Earlier this afternoon a vehicle
overturned on the highway, and contractors are unable to
clear the road safely due to extremely strong winds making
conditions dangerous.
Contractors are assessing State
Highway 8 between Fairlie and Twizel, which remains open at
this time but Waka Kotahi warn that the road could close
with short notice.
Winds are forecast to ease later
this evening and the road will reopen the road when
conditions are safe to do so.
Waka Kotahi Regional
Journey Manager Tresca Forrester is urging people driving
high sided vehicles or motorbikes to consider delaying their
travel until winds ease tonight.
“Conditions are
hazardous and people should take extra care or delay their
journeys until the wind has eased.”
Please stay
up to date with MetSevice: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home
