Strong Winds Making Driving Hazardous Across South Canterbury

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging drivers to avoid non-essential travel in the region with strong winds making driving conditions hazardous across South and Mid-Canterbury this afternoon.

Gusts exceeding 150km/h have been recorded in the Mackenzie High Country today and conditions are not forecast to ease until this evening, while SH1 around Timaru has recorded gusts of up to 100km/h and motorists are advised to drive with extreme care.

Waka Kotahi has closed SH80 From Lake Pukaki to Aoraki due to strong winds. Earlier this afternoon a vehicle overturned on the highway, and contractors are unable to clear the road safely due to extremely strong winds making conditions dangerous.

Contractors are assessing State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Twizel, which remains open at this time but Waka Kotahi warn that the road could close with short notice.

Winds are forecast to ease later this evening and the road will reopen the road when conditions are safe to do so.

Waka Kotahi Regional Journey Manager Tresca Forrester is urging people driving high sided vehicles or motorbikes to consider delaying their travel until winds ease tonight.

“Conditions are hazardous and people should take extra care or delay their journeys until the wind has eased.”



Please stay up to date with MetSevice: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

© Scoop Media

