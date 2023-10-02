Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On Grounded Fishing Vessel Near Shell Bay In Banks Peninsula

Monday, 2 October 2023, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

On Monday 25 September, the Harbourmaster’s Office at Environment Canterbury was notified of a vessel aground near Shell Bay on the southeastern side of Banks Peninsula.

The 25-metre fishing vessel, weighing approximately 140-150 tonnes is currently aground and holed, on rocks at the bottom of a 100-metre, potentially unstable cliff. Access to the vessel by water has been heavily restricted by heavy seas, the rugged shoreline, and poor weather over the last week. Access from land is on foot and weather dependent.

Equipment for a refloat of this vessel is not available in New Zealand.

“From day one of this response, it was clear that this vessel could not be pulled from the rocks as it would tear and sink,” says Emma Parr, Regional On-Scene Commander for the Harbourmaster’s Office – Coastal Team.

The current situation

Our team has observed a slow release of diesel from the vessel. The advantage of this is the fuel naturally disperses well, with the environment able to cope and recover quickly.

Aerial observations today show no visible oil on the surface of the water coming from the vessel or the shoreline as well as no oiled wildlife observed over the weekend or today.

“Our priority remains for the safe removal of fuel and debris from the environment - including the wreck in its entirety.

“A salvage plan will be drafted this week. Executing this plan will require good weather and safety will be our number one priority.

“Our team is continuing to work with the vessel owner, insurers, and salvage teams to identify opportunities to collect debris from nearby beaches when safe to do so.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Cultural significance of Whakarimu
 
“Whakarimu (both Shell Bay and Red Bay) is one of many culturally significant wāhi taoka (important locations) for Kāti Huikai (Te Rūnaka o Koukourarata) who hold mana whenua and mana moana (authority over the sea) over southeast Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū/Banks Peninsula,” says Te Rūnaka o Koukourarata Chair Mananui Ramsden.

“This network of bays and abundant kaimoana drew our tīpuna to settle nearby, hence one of our traditional names for Banks Peninsula being Te Pātaka o Rākaihautu (the food basket of Rākaihautū). Our hapū is very concerned about the stranding of Austro Carina, and the risk the oil on board poses to our taoka species and mahika kai (traditional food preparation).

“We tautoko (support) the response to date and we continue to advocate for our taoka species, such as hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin), tohōra (whale), karoro (black-backed sea gull), kororā (white flippered penguin) and kekeno (NZ fur seal).”

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy


Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. Yes, the global pandemic and the global surge in inflation that came in its wake occurred here as well – but if National had been running the country for the past five years, its arguable that the outcomes would have been worse, given National’s greater willingness to open the borders before vaccines were available, and given its aversion to state subsidies of any kind. Employers rejoicing at the prospect of a National election victory should keep in mind that National would have probably let their firms go to the wall. More

Free Speech Union: Academic Freedom At Risk

The results of an internal University of Auckland survey has confirmed concerns that the Free Speech Union has raised for several years: academic freedom is under fire in NZ. "Inexplicably, the Tertiary Education Union, the outfit responsible for representing university staffs' interests and voices, refused to comment on these results," says Jonathan Ayling. More


 
 
Election Podcast: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending it’s a close race anymore, on 30 September bro, dude, maaate, TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100%. After attending National’s press conference where Luxon & Brown announced their policy of scrapping the clean car discount, Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?” More


National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More

Labour Party: National’s Plan Means More Cuts, More Kids In Poverty

National’s fiscal plan has failed to fill the massive fiscal hole in its dodgy tax scheme, it will mean more cuts to public services, more children being put into poverty, and an end to action on climate change. To make matters worse, National have tried to make their numbers add up by cutting benefits to the tune of $2 billion. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 