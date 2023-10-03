Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
QLDC Targets This Week To Reduce Area Under Boil Water Notice

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 1:35 pm
Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is aiming to lift the boil water notice for its Kelvin Heights water distribution zone as early as Thursday morning after continued positive engagement with the water services regulator, Taumata Arowai.

Council provided Taumata Arowai with an updated Queenstown drinking water safety plan – reflecting changes in relation to the Kelvin Heights treatment plant and distribution – on Saturday (30 September) followed by an updated isolation plan for the plant on Sunday.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure Tony Avery said the focus was on completing the final processes to meet Taumata Arowai’s requirements.

“We began flushing the supply from Kelvin Heights yesterday morning in addition to continued monitoring and sampling. Initial results after flushing should be back on Wednesday. Assuming the results are clear, in line with our expectations, we will then be in a position to agree ending the boil water notice for those residents and businesses served by this particular local supply.”

“I would emphasise that this measure will only apply to the Kelvin Heights water supply that extends into Frankton; we’ve produced a map so people can see the exact boundary. All other parts of Queenstown currently affected by the boil water notice still need to abide by the current restrictions. However, everyone in the district should continue to maintain good hand hygiene to minimise the risk of secondary infection.”

Mr Avery pointed out that no variation of the compliance order was required at this stage.

“There has been a massive effort from Council staff and contractors to get to this point. I would like to thank everyone involved as we continue our work to meet the requirements of Taumata Arowai’s order. We will keep updating the community about when we expect to lift the boil water notice for everyone. In the meantime, huge thanks to residents, visitors and local businesses for your patience and for abiding by the requirements of the notice,” said Mr Avery.

Advice from Te Whatu Ora to minimise the risk of secondary infection is as follows:

  • Wash your hands with lots of soap and water for at least 20 seconds and then dry them thoroughly on a clean towel.
  • Do not rely on hand sanitizer as this is not effective against cryptosporidium.
  • If someone in your household has cryptosporidiosis, ensure all surfaces, including door handles, are cleaned regularly with a cleaning product that contains hydrogen peroxide. Chlorine based products do not work against cryptosporidium and bleach-based products are not as effective.

