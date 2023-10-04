Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Haast Pass Highway Moves To Stop/Go Traffic Management From Next Week - 9 October

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: NZTA

Crews working on the Haast Pass around Makarora have made good progress removing material around the Muddy Creek slip, leading to an end for the weekday traffic convoy system from next week (9 October).

“SH6 through Makarora and past the Blue Pools will reopen at 4.30pm on Friday 6 October, using traffic lights to manage one-way passage that night and over the weekend,” says Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“From Monday at 8 am, we will manage that short section of highway using Stop/Go traffic management Monday to Friday daytime hours, so drivers don’t need to meet scheduled convoy times from Monday morning.

“Overnight, when traffic volumes are much smaller, after 4.30 pm each day, the traffic signals will be switched on again to manage the one-way passage over the slip area.”

Miss Felts notes that there are still essential works ongoing at the site, including:

  • Shoulder scouring repairs - where the creek meets the road.
  • Bridge repairs including guardrail replacement.
  • More slip material to be moved away.
  • Road surfacing repairs all around the slip area.

Muddy Creek/SH6 Makarora is more vulnerable to future closures

“We need people to understand that this situation may recur when it rains again in this catchment,” says Miss Felts.

“Thousands of cubic metres of material have been deposited all around the creek bed. On either side of the highway surrounding the bridge, this material is between a metre and three metres higher than the road itself. 

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“That is why we need to deepen the creek channel in coming days to help carry water away swiftly, rather than block up and overtop at the bridge and close the highway in the next rain.

“Waka Kotahi is investigating ways to get as early warning as possible that the creek is rising and/or land is moving. This could include a temporary weather station at Cameron’s Flat as well as a river level monitor on or near Muddy Creek bridge,” she says.

“We also need to install appropriate warning signage and/or temporary speed restrictions through the area and there will be more frequent on-site inspections of this area.”

Work will be underway at Muddy Creek area for several weeks to come, she says, so people need to factor in a slightly longer journey through Makarora and past the Blue Pools area.

  • NB: This week (2-6 October) traffic convoys at 10 am, midday and 2 pm continue Monday to Friday with the traffic lights managing single lane flows after 4.30 pm overnight to 8 am each night.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


 
 
Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More


Election Podcast: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending it’s a close race anymore, on 30 September bro, dude, maaate, TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100%. After attending National’s press conference where Luxon & Brown announced their policy of scrapping the clean car discount, Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?” More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 