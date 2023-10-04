Experience The Magic Of Christmas At The 90th Farmer’s Santa Parade In Auckland!

Auckland's grandest and most cherished holiday tradition, the Farmer's Santa Parade, is back on Sunday the 26th of November for its 90th year, marking the official start of the Christmas season.

As the largest annual community event in Auckland, the Farmers Santa Parade promises a day filled with enchantment and joy for all ages. The Parade has delighted locals and visitors alike for generations marking this as a much-anticipated holiday and family tradition.

The Farmer's Santa Parade is more than just an event; it's a cultural and treasured Christmas icon that unites people from all backgrounds and cultures. With over 4,000 participants, performers, and dedicated volunteers, this Parade represents the heart and soul of Auckland, bringing people together to celebrate the wonder and magic of the season.

Organisers encourage families to come and experience the unbridled joy and glorious nostalgia, that attending this very special 90th year celebration delivers.

Save the date for this wonderful parade and catch the Big Man in Red as he makes his way through the streets of Auckland.

Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 26 November 2023

Rain Date: Sunday 3 December 2023

Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm

Parade: 1 – 2.30pm

Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

