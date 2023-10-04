Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Experience The Magic Of Christmas At The 90th Farmer’s Santa Parade In Auckland!

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Farmer's

Auckland's grandest and most cherished holiday tradition, the Farmer's Santa Parade, is back on Sunday the 26th of November for its 90th year, marking the official start of the Christmas season.

As the largest annual community event in Auckland, the Farmers Santa Parade promises a day filled with enchantment and joy for all ages. The Parade has delighted locals and visitors alike for generations marking this as a much-anticipated holiday and family tradition.

The Farmer's Santa Parade is more than just an event; it's a cultural and treasured Christmas icon that unites people from all backgrounds and cultures. With over 4,000 participants, performers, and dedicated volunteers, this Parade represents the heart and soul of Auckland, bringing people together to celebrate the wonder and magic of the season.

Organisers encourage families to come and experience the unbridled joy and glorious nostalgia, that attending this very special 90th year celebration delivers.

Save the date for this wonderful parade and catch the Big Man in Red as he makes his way through the streets of Auckland.

Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 26 November 2023
Rain Date: Sunday 3 December 2023
Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm
Parade: 1 – 2.30pm
Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

www.santaparade.co.nz
#FarmersSantaParade
www.facebook.com/FarmersSantaParade

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Farmer's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


 
 
Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More


Election Podcast: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending it’s a close race anymore, on 30 September bro, dude, maaate, TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100%. After attending National’s press conference where Luxon & Brown announced their policy of scrapping the clean car discount, Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?” More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 