Experience The Magic Of Christmas At The 90th Farmer’s Santa Parade In Auckland!
Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Farmer's
Auckland's grandest and most cherished holiday tradition,
the Farmer's Santa Parade, is back on Sunday the 26th of
November for its 90th year, marking the official start of
the Christmas season.
As the largest annual community
event in Auckland, the Farmers Santa Parade promises a day
filled with enchantment and joy for all ages. The Parade has
delighted locals and visitors alike for generations marking
this as a much-anticipated holiday and family
tradition.
The Farmer's Santa Parade is more than just
an event; it's a cultural and treasured Christmas icon that
unites people from all backgrounds and cultures. With over
4,000 participants, performers, and dedicated volunteers,
this Parade represents the heart and soul of Auckland,
bringing people together to celebrate the wonder and magic
of the season.
Organisers encourage families to come
and experience the unbridled joy and glorious nostalgia,
that attending this very special 90th year celebration
delivers.
Save the date for this wonderful parade and
catch the Big Man in Red as he makes his way through the
streets of Auckland.
Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 26
November 2023
Rain Date: Sunday 3 December
2023
Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm
Parade: 1
– 2.30pm
Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm
www.santaparade.co.nz
#FarmersSantaParade
www.facebook.com/FarmersSantaParade
