Overnight Closures Upper And Lower Buller Gorge Next Week, SH6
Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be marking up
SH6 through the Upper and Lower Buller Gorge next week over
four nights.
The highway will be closed from 10 pm to
6 am over the four nights, with openings between 1 am and
1.30 am, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka
Kotahi on the West Coast.
“We encourage people to
plan their trips carefully as the detour routes around the
Buller Gorge are quite a lot longer than this more direct
SH6 route.”
- Upper Buller Gorge: 11, 12, 13
October, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
nights.
- Lower Buller Gorge: 12, 13, 14 October,
Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
“If it
is wet this road painting could be moved to the next
available dry night, so people will be guided by the
electronic signs at each end of the Buller Gorge,” says Ms
Forrester. “It may be postponed at short
notice.”
