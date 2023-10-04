Overnight Closures Upper And Lower Buller Gorge Next Week, SH6

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be marking up SH6 through the Upper and Lower Buller Gorge next week over four nights.

The highway will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am over the four nights, with openings between 1 am and 1.30 am, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

“We encourage people to plan their trips carefully as the detour routes around the Buller Gorge are quite a lot longer than this more direct SH6 route.”

Upper Buller Gorge: 11, 12, 13 October, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

Lower Buller Gorge: 12, 13, 14 October, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

“If it is wet this road painting could be moved to the next available dry night, so people will be guided by the electronic signs at each end of the Buller Gorge,” says Ms Forrester. “It may be postponed at short notice.”

