Lime Partnership With Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust

Lime’s restored bikes that are being used in partnership with Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust

Lime - the world’s largest shared electric scooter and bike company -partnered with Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust by gifting up to 6 e-bikes for tenants in Christchurch to use for free in an effort to increase accessibility to transport for the community.

Lime manages the service to ŌCHT Brougham Village residents from their Christchurch warehouse, and the e-bikes are stored and charged in a locked cage for tenants to access quickly. Tenants simply download the Lime app and follow the usual prompts when utilising Lime’s service.

Lime ANZ General Manager Hugo Burt-Morris said “Communities thrive when people are connected. That’s why our team is dedicated to providing sustainable transportation to all, regardless of age, background, income or ability. Our partnership with ŌCHT allows us to provide the most affordable, accessible and equitable service to this community, and help improve the lives of our riders and their neighbourhoods.”

Lime’s Christchurch Operations Manager, Liam Carroll said “Everyone deserves access to purchase food, visit the doctors and spend time with family. Offering our e-bikes to tenants allows them the freedom and opportunity to travel in a sustainable way, while also getting fresh air and playing a part in their community.”

This collaboration between ŌCHT, University of Canterbury, University of Otago and Lime launched in December 2022 for the initial summer period as a part of a study to investigate the benefits of shared transport. Since then, the partnership has had over 1,800 e-bike rides, totalling over 6700 km travelled which is equivalent to over 4 lengths of New Zealand.

Even though this trial is still in its infancy, ŌCHT & Lime are looking for further ways to expand their offering at the current housing site, with the opportunity for other sites to be involved in the future.

There have been some initial positive results such as residents being far more able to see friends & family, as well as visit important places like the supermarket and pharmacy more often.

In 2021 Lime launched it’s Lime Access program which currently offers a broader discounted rate program for those with Community Services Cards. In Christchurch, this program has completed over 10,000 discounted trips, totalling over 16,000 km. Those interested in the program can sign up here.

© Scoop Media

