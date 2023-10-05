Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Draft Tree Policy 2023 Open For Community Feedback

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is looking for community insight on how public trees are managed in the district, as part of a draft QLDC Tree Policy 2023.

QLDC Community Services General Manager, Kenneth Bailey acknowledged the value of Queenstown Lakes District’s world-renowned landscape and environment, both of which form a critical part of community identity and continue to attract people from all over the globe.

“Trees are a significant part of our stunning scenery and play an active role in our health and wellbeing. And to this day, our commitment to urban tree management continues to be recognised through Queenstown being one of the 170 cities in the Tree Cities of the World programme,” said Mr Bailey.

“We’re looking for community feedback to make sure our draft Tree Policy 2023 has solid roots and a stable base, and to help determine what we’re doing well with public trees now, and where we might make improvements.”

The Policy works to ensure existing trees, tree spaces, canopy cover and succession planting meet the needs of the community and the environment, and public feedback received will be used to make sure trees are being managed correctly.

The draft Policy includes several minor changes, including:

  • A more logical layout, making the document clearer and more user-friendly
  • Further detail on activities around trees and better policies for directing when a Tree Protection Management Plan (TPMP) is required
  • Better direction on where and when mitigation planting is required
  • Clearer wording around who is responsible for paying for tree removal or alteration works

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Mr Bailey encouraged the community to get involved and make their aspirations known, noting that trees provided wildlife habitat in parks and reserves, shade in urban township areas, and played a significant role in how the district is viewed as an active place filled with outdoor adventures.

“A considerable number of trees in the Queenstown Lakes District provide important amenity and ecological value for residents and visitors alike. It’s essential that we manage them in the best way possible so they can continue to be enjoyed.”

Members of the public are invited to leaf through the proposed changes in the draft Policy and to share feedback online at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/, or to view printed copies at Council offices and Libraries.

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Sunday 29 October. The draft Tree Policy 2023 will then be considered by the Community & Services Committee and the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board, before a revised draft is presented to Full Council for adoption in early 2024.

When first adopted, QLDC’s Tree Policy 2022 included a resolution to undertake a review in 12 months’ time due to the high level of public interest around how it would be implemented.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor voting her out of Council and into Parliament. A theoretical ballpark cost of a by-election in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward may be around $120,000. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Cynically Divisive Messages On Race

Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. The National Party would have been screaming to high heaven that this just goes to show that decent New Zealanders are no longer safe in their homes from the criminal underclass, and that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More


 
 
Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. a href="https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2310/S00007/bryce-edwards-ten-reasons-labours-support-has-halved.htm"> More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More



Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 