Draft Tree Policy 2023 Open For Community Feedback

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is looking for community insight on how public trees are managed in the district, as part of a draft QLDC Tree Policy 2023.

QLDC Community Services General Manager, Kenneth Bailey acknowledged the value of Queenstown Lakes District’s world-renowned landscape and environment, both of which form a critical part of community identity and continue to attract people from all over the globe.

“Trees are a significant part of our stunning scenery and play an active role in our health and wellbeing. And to this day, our commitment to urban tree management continues to be recognised through Queenstown being one of the 170 cities in the Tree Cities of the World programme,” said Mr Bailey.

“We’re looking for community feedback to make sure our draft Tree Policy 2023 has solid roots and a stable base, and to help determine what we’re doing well with public trees now, and where we might make improvements.”

The Policy works to ensure existing trees, tree spaces, canopy cover and succession planting meet the needs of the community and the environment, and public feedback received will be used to make sure trees are being managed correctly.

The draft Policy includes several minor changes, including:

A more logical layout, making the document clearer and more user-friendly

Further detail on activities around trees and better policies for directing when a Tree Protection Management Plan (TPMP) is required

Better direction on where and when mitigation planting is required

Clearer wording around who is responsible for paying for tree removal or alteration works

Mr Bailey encouraged the community to get involved and make their aspirations known, noting that trees provided wildlife habitat in parks and reserves, shade in urban township areas, and played a significant role in how the district is viewed as an active place filled with outdoor adventures.

“A considerable number of trees in the Queenstown Lakes District provide important amenity and ecological value for residents and visitors alike. It’s essential that we manage them in the best way possible so they can continue to be enjoyed.”

Members of the public are invited to leaf through the proposed changes in the draft Policy and to share feedback online at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/, or to view printed copies at Council offices and Libraries.

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Sunday 29 October. The draft Tree Policy 2023 will then be considered by the Community & Services Committee and the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board, before a revised draft is presented to Full Council for adoption in early 2024.

When first adopted, QLDC’s Tree Policy 2022 included a resolution to undertake a review in 12 months’ time due to the high level of public interest around how it would be implemented.

